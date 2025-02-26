Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income of $2.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2%

Cash flow from operations of $2.2 million

$9.0 million of cash and $4.3 million of availability under credit agreements as of December 31, 2024

FULL-YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income of $4.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%

Cash flow from operations of $13.7 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our fourth-quarter results marked the culmination of a strong year for Stabilis, a performance highlighted by year-over-year margin expansion, increased cash generation, and improved profitability," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. ""Over the past year, we prioritized asset optimization and system efficiency, strengthening our position to accelerate growth with incremental contracts and customers."

"At a strategic level, we've continued to expand our small-scale LNG solutions platform to support both legacy and growth markets," continued Crenshaw. "In 2024, more than 80% of our capital expenditures were directed toward growth investments designed to further enhance our manufacturing and logistics capabilities as we ramp to support further commercial expansion in the years ahead. As always, we continue to foster a culture of safety, reliability, and performance excellence across the organization."

"Operating cash flow more than doubled on a year-over-year basis in 2024, driven by improved utilization of our Texas LNG liquefaction facility, and revenue growth within our aerospace and marine markets," stated Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer. "At year-end, we had $13.3 million in cash and availability under our credit agreements and remain well capitalized to support the business entering 2025 and we are actively engaged with potential debt and project financing partners for strategic, growth capital needs."

"Stabilis is in the early innings of an exciting, multi-year value creation journey," concluded Crenshaw. "Looking ahead, we intend to build upon over a decade of LNG experience and success as we capitalize on increased demand for LNG solutions across our diverse end markets."

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Strong competitive position within targeted, growth markets. Since the fourth quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine and aerospace end-markets increased from 14% of total revenue to nearly 50% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company is uniquely positioned as an incumbent small-scale LNG supplier of choice in these markets given its turn-key solutions offering, which includes production, storage, transportation, and fueling services.

Deploying capital toward growth-oriented investments. During 2024, the Company invested $7.4 million in growth capital, representing more than 80% of its total capital investment for the year. The Company's growth investments continue to focus on expanding capabilities, including in support of growth opportunities in both the Marine and Aerospace end-markets.

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Revenues $ 17,298 $ 17,627 $ 18,049 $ 73,293 $ 73,114 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 12,367 12,638 12,008 52,069 54,919 Change in unrealized loss (gain) on natural gas derivatives 11 13 (219 ) (310 ) (541 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,941 3,035 3,469 11,763 12,893 Gain from disposal of fixed assets (460 ) (102 ) (221 ) (761 ) (1,223 ) Depreciation expense 1,802 1,776 1,872 7,146 7,878 Total operating expenses 15,661 17,360 16,909 69,907 73,926 Income (loss) from operations before equity income 1,637 267 1,140 3,386 (812 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations: Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 556 516 377 1,564 1,691 Income from operations 2,193 783 1,517 4,950 879 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 7 81 (19 ) 112 (256 ) Interest expense, net - related parties - - (7 ) - (78 ) Other income (expense) 7 10 (49 ) 22 (176 ) Total other income (expense) 14 91 (75 ) 134 (510 ) Net income before income tax expense 2,207 874 1,442 5,084 369 Income tax expense (benefit) 101 (123 ) 20 485 244 Net income 2,106 997 1,422 4,599 125 Net income per common share: Basic and diluted per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 EBITDA $ 4,002 $ 2,569 $ 3,340 $ 12,118 $ 8,581 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,013 $ 2,582 $ 2,900 $ 11,808 $ 6,817

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,987 $ 5,374 Accounts receivable, net 6,239 7,752 Inventories, net 345 169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,902 1,677 Total current assets 17,473 14,972 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 117,246 110,646 Less accumulated depreciation (65,518 ) (61,167 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 51,728 49,479 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 11,659 12,009 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 410 525 Total assets $ 85,584 $ 81,299 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,667 $ 5,707 Accrued liabilities 3,566 4,166 Current portion of long-term notes payable 2,010 1,682 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 384 164 Total current liabilities 11,627 11,719 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 6,848 7,747 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 101 21 Total liabilities 18,576 19,487 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,585,014 and 18,573,391 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 103,214 102,057 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (578 ) (18 ) Accumulated deficit (35,647 ) (40,246 ) Total stockholders' equity 67,008 61,812 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 85,584 $ 81,299

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelves Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,106 $ 997 $ 1,422 $ 4,599 $ 125 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,802 1,776 1,872 7,146 7,878 Stock-based compensation expense 82 293 387 1,166 2,082 Bad debt expense 14 20 - 102 - Gain on disposal of assets (460 ) (102 ) (221 ) (761 ) (1,223 ) Income from equity investment in joint venture (608 ) (575 ) (431 ) (1,770 ) (1,897 ) Distributions from equity investment in joint venture - - 412 1,716 1,225 Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net - - - (359 ) - Realized and unrealized (gains) losses from natural gas derivatives, net 29 93 32 152 572 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (455 ) 109 (1,617 ) 1,390 4,019 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12 177 513 820 1,461 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (523 ) (22 ) (1,084 ) (678 ) (7,717 ) Other 172 (211 ) 47 170 187 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,171 2,555 1,332 13,693 6,712 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (5,585 ) (1,312 ) (1,270 ) (9,146 ) (10,252 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 460 102 1,255 841 1,255 Proceeds from notes receivable, related to prior sale of Brazil 185 - 87 185 87 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,940 ) (1,210 ) 72 (8,120 ) (8,910 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short- and long-term notes payable (625 ) (405 ) (319 ) (1,905 ) (1,179 ) Payments on notes payable from related parties - - (622 ) - (2,435 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - - - (108 ) Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings - - - (9 ) (162 ) Net cash used in financing activities (625 ) (405 ) (941 ) (1,914 ) (3,884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12 ) (30 ) (3 ) (46 ) 5 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,406 ) 910 460 3,613 (6,077 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,393 11,483 4,914 5,374 11,451 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,987 $ 12,393 $ 5,374 $ 8,987 $ 5,374

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings from continuing operations before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,106 $ 997 $ 1,422 $ 4,599 $ 125 Depreciation 1,802 1,776 1,872 7,146 7,878 Interest expense, net (7 ) (81 ) 26 (112 ) 334 Income tax expense 101 (123 ) 20 485 244 EBITDA 4,002 2,569 3,340 12,118 8,581 Special items* 11 13 (440 ) (310 ) (1,764 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,013 $ 2,582 $ 2,900 $ 11,808 $ 6,817

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 also include a subtraction of $0.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively for gains recognized on proceeds received related to property insurance claims.

