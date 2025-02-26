Establishment of a New Specialized Department, "Production Process Support Dept."

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO:5491) (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will open a "Trial Products Consignment Processing Support Desk" on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with the aim of creating new partnerships with customers.

NIPPON KINZOKU's facilities, technologies, functions, and network can meet all your development and trial production needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

We will newly establish a specialized department, "Production Process Support Dept." to handle trial productions, samples, and consignment processing, and will begin accepting inquiries.

"Trial Production Consignment Processing Support Desk" will respond to all development and trial production needs by utilizing our facilities, technologies, and capabilities in rolling, forming, and welded drawn pipe to meet the ever-changing market needs for our customers' product development.

Features of the Service

Specialized department will respond to a variety of consultation needs

Based on our R&D facilities and many years of accumulation with processing technology, we work together with customers to solve a variety of problems. Support from the development stage to trial and mass production

We provide consistent and comprehensive support from the customer's idea conception and development study stage to trial and mass production. Consignment and complex/specialized processing are also available

Our highly precise, functional facilities and extensive network of business partners enable us to offer a wide range of services, including material rolling, heat treatment, various surface treatments, profile rolling, roll forming, composite molding, precision pipe forming (welded and drawn pipes), precision pressing, and we also undertake various types of consignment processing.

*Click here for a list of materials and processing support Prompt delivery of trial products and speedy response to small-quantity sample requests

We will provide samples of a few pieces or a few kilograms with the shortest delivery time and expand our sample inventory in addition to our small-lot inventory of stainless steel strips.

We will renew our website on April 1, 2025, and open a "Trial Production Consignment Processing Support Desk" page. Regardless of the material we handle or the range of our manufacturing, we will play a role in your product development process through the Nippon Kinzoku's network and support you in realizing your mass production, so please feel free to consult us at any time.

Contacts:

Sales Development Dept.

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

E-mail: nikkin-overseas@nipponkinzoku.co.jp

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry