WABCOWÜRTH RELIES ON GETAC: RELIABLE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DIAGNOSTICS UNDER TOUGH CONDITIONS

GETAC S410 LAPTOPS IN USE IN COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DIAGNOSTICS THROUGHOUT EUROPE

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WABCOWÜRTH Workshop Services GmbH, a joint venture between the Würth Group and the Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division of the ZF Group, is using Getac S410 rugged laptops for increased efficiency of its multi-brand diagnostic systems for commercial vehicles across Europe. The powerful Getac rugged laptops were chosen for their high resilience, ease of use and excellent connectivity. They can be easily adapted to a wide range of EU requirements, so that several thousand devices have now been successfully in use since the beginning of 2024: in harsh workshop environments, outdoors, in a wide range of weather conditions and many other challenges.

WABCOWÜRTH specialises in multi-brand diagnostic solutions for commercial vehicles. Its W.EASY diagnostic systems, consisting of hardware and software, must reliably withstand the tough everyday working conditions in specialised workshops: in hot and cold conditions, during outdoor testing work, in all weathers or when operating with dirty hands. As well as being used on docking stations and bespoke trolley's, they are also perched and/or rested directly onto a dirty engine bay.

The robust solution from an other manufacturer that had been used to date no longer quite met the required functionality and flexibility, so WABCOWÜRTH performed extensive analysis procedures to decide on a new supplier. "The overall package of price, performance, value, quality & design and the excellent communication with Getac convinced us," says Patrick Koch, Product Manager Diagnostic at WABCOWÜRTH.

Efficient maintenance: The advantages of the Getac Self-Maintainer programme

Another advantage is the Getac Self-Maintainer programme: spare parts can be obtained quickly and minor repairs can be carried out quickly and easily. Any device downtimes are reduced to a minimum.

Another decision-making factor was the first-class connectivity: Getac's S410 communicates stably with the diagnostic interface via WLAN and Bluetooth, even over long distances. This is important for outdoor use. The S410 laptops have proven their value: They are powerful, user-friendly, have consistently easy-to-read displays even in outdoor use, and ensure high reliability - even in very harsh workshop environments or outdoors. "The devices work reliably and perfectly; so far we haven't had a single complaint. So it couldn't be better," explains Patrick Koch. The close cooperation with Getac and its Platinum Partner PWA Electronic, through which WABCOWÜRTH purchases its devices, enables customised solutions at the highest level.

Eric Yeh, Managing Director of Getac Technology GmbH, says: "We are delighted with the successful deployment of our Getac S410 rugged laptops at WABCOWÜRTH - a further evidence of our commitment to not only providing leading rugged computing solutions, but also optimal, customer-centric, intelligent service capabilities."

As a result, WABCOWÜRTH's decision in favor of the Getac S410 was groundbreaking in helping to cope with the high demands of tough working conditions in a competitive European market. The S410s are helping the company to increase the efficiency of its diagnostic solutions and guarantee lasting customer satisfaction. WABCOWÜRTH is already planning further projects with Getac and PWA Electronic, possibly including the use of devices with significant technological innovations.

