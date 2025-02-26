Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") announces an adjustment in the reported pricing of an open non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The Offering terms have been adjusted from $.02 a common share as announced on February 3, 2025, to $.045 a common share based on the market price set by the closing price of the last trading day prior to the announcement. For more information please contact:

