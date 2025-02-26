

iTind

SINGAPORE, Feb 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation of Asia Pacific Limited (Olympus APAC), the regional headquarters of Olympus Corporation in Asia and Oceania, today announced a milestone for its iTind device with expanded availability across major markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, a move in line with its commitment and purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.Already marketed in the United States and Europe, the iTind procedure is a minimally invasive solution for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. With a launch in Korea scheduled in March, iTind will become available in six[1] markets across APAC."With our upcoming launch in Korea, achieving wider availability of the iTind device in APAC is an important milestone for physicians and patients in our region. We're excited to provide increased access to a minimally invasive outpatient BPH procedure for suitable patients, addressing a common health problem for men over 50 with the risk of BPH increasing with age. Symptoms of BPH include frequent urination with a sense of urgency and a weak urinary stream and excessive urination at night. The iTind procedure provides a rapid and effective patient-focused treatment option, with the added benefit of the procedure being able to be performed in a clinic room under local anaesthesia, helping ease pressure on hospital capacity." said Daisuke Goto, Head of Surgical Business at Olympus APAC.As part of the roll-out of the iTind device across the region, Olympus has designed a comprehensive training programme to support Physicians and to maximise the success of incorporating the iTind procedure as part of their clinical practice.Olympus will continue its efforts to accelerate market development of the iTind minimally invasive BPH solution, providing more patients and physicians with access to this novel procedure, strengthening the care pathway and elevating the standard of care for patients with BPH.About iTindThe iTind, a temporarily implantable nitinol device, supports the relief of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to BPH, offers a minimally invasive alternative for BPH treatment without the need for medications, permanent implants, or tissue removal. This innovative approach provides a short-term treatment option that reshapes the prostatic urethra and improves patient quality of life. In September 2023, the iTind procedure was included in the American Urological Association (AUA) clinical practice guideline for management of LUTS attributed to BPH. In the United States, two new Category I CPT codes[2] for the iTind procedure went into effect January 1, 2025, which enable billing for the procedure at all sites of services.1. Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Korea2. Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code is a numeric code that identifies a medical procedure or service maintained by American Medical Association (AMA). Healthcare professionals use CPT codes to bill for medical services.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.