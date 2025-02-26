SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. has achieved a significant milestone by securing its official operational certificate in New York State, solidifying its standing as a recognized domestic business corporation. The certification, confirmed by New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley, marks a pivotal moment for the company as it embarks on its operations in one of the nation's most competitive business hubs. Records indicate that SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. submitted its initial registration application on August 8, 2024, and is currently listed as "existing" in the state's registry. The company's next status review is scheduled for August 31, 2026, a date now circled on the calendars of industry observers and stakeholders. This development positions SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. to expand its footprint in the tech sector, with New York serving as a strategic base for its future endeavors.

The authenticity of the company's registration information has been verified by the state and bears the official seal of the Secretary of State. This marks the legitimacy of SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. and its registered status in New York.

Additionally, SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), with registration number 31000278981493. The company is authorized to provide a range of financial services, including check cashing, foreign exchange trading, remittances, and the sale of traveler's checks, covering various states across the U.S.

"We are committed to providing safe and reliable financial services to our customers while adhering to all relevant laws and regulations," a company spokesperson stated.

The registration and compliance certification of SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. lay a solid foundation for its future expansion in the financial services sector. As the business continues to grow, the company plans to further broaden its service offerings to meet the increasing demands of its clients and achieve greater success in 2025.

