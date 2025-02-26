Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Todd Ross will be presenting on February 28th at 1.40pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About DevEx Resources

DevEx Resources is a leading Australian exploration company focused on discovering the next major uranium deposit. It is one of the few ASX-listed companies fully permitted and actively exploring for high-grade uranium in Australia.The company holds over 16,000 square kilometers of highly prospective land in the heart of a world-class uranium province in the Northern Territory. DevEx's key focus is the Nabarlek Uranium Project, which hosts Australia's former highest-grade uranium mine with a past production of 24Mlbs @ 1.84% uranium. DevEx has an experienced and proven leadership team with a dual strategy to both explore and grow - with an aggressive focus on acquiring, exploring and developing advanced assets.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services