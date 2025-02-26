Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia is released from exclusivity constraint regarding the global rights to aprocitentan - now pivoting to alternative parties

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland - February 26, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that the exclusivity agreement signed in November 2024 with an undisclosed party for the global rights to aprocitentan has concluded without the party signing the deal as foreseen in the non-binding term sheet. Idorsia will retain the exclusivity fee of USD 35 million paid in December 2024.

André C. Muller, CEO of Idorsia, commented:

"It is disappointing that the undisclosed party has decided not to sign the deal contemplated for aprocitentan despite sharing our view on the quality of the asset. We need to move on, and we will resume discussions with other potential partners that recognize the blockbuster potential of aprocitentan in uncontrolled hypertension, particularly for the difficult-to-treat patients with chronic kidney disease and hypertension."

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ETA and ETB receptors. Aprocitentan is approved as TRYVIO in the US for the treatment of systemic hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives and has been commercially available since October 2024. Aprocitentan is approved as JERAYGO for the treatment of resistant hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives in the European Union and the UK and marketing authorization applications are under review in Canada, and Switzerland.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - we have more passion for science, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients.

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines - either with in-house capabilities or together with partners - and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients.

Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

