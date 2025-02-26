Human IntelligenceTM - the most significant product release in Workhuman's history leverages revolutionary AI-powered tools that mine Human Data from Social Recognition® to unlock culture and business performance potential

Workhuman, the most successful Irish-born technology company and the world's #1 employee recognition provider, has once again raised the bar in HR technology by announcing The Human Intelligence 2025 Release, the biggest launch in company history. During Workhuman's first-ever digital event, hosted by founder and CEO Eric Mosley, the company showcased its next-generation data and AI innovations designed to empower leaders and employees with actionable, real-time insights that encourage more engaged, inclusive, and productive company cultures. The Human Intelligence 2025 Release reimagines how HR leverages data to transform the HR technology category. It will have a positive impact on the future of HR by way of improved efficiencies scaled across an entire organization.

The Human Intelligence 2025 Release supercharges Workhuman's Social Recognitionplatform, embedding into everyday workflows AI-powered features such as Workhuman iQ Snapshots, Recognition Advisor, Culture Hub, and Reward Stories.These easy-to-use tools ensure that employees' shared recognition moments equip HR leaders with the most impactful data and insights that contribute to business ROI. The result is Human Intelligence, which delivers unparalleled clarity on workforce dynamics, turning every recognition moment into an opportunity for cultural and business transformation.

"Workhuman's Human Intelligence platform brings AI to a valuable new source of business information: employee recognition and feedback," said Josh Bersin, Global HR Industry Analyst, CEO and Founder of The Josh Bersin Company. "This information helps leaders identify individual and organizational strengths, weaknesses, skills, and opportunities for development in an exciting new way."

The Human Intelligence 2025 Release includes:

Workhuman iQ Snapshots Real-time, powerful insights that highlight the impact recognition has on retention and engagement as well as skill-based insights that are crucial to professional development and talent management. By democratizing data for all employees, these insights empower smarter decision-making that drives performance and strategic growth. This feature elevates recognition by delivering data and research-based insights before and after users take action within the platform. Snapshots provide leaders with actionable intelligence to strengthen teams, reduce turnover, and unlock key skills all fueling growth and organizational excellence.

Recognition Advisor A real-time AI coach that trains users how to deliver recognition that amplifies every "good job" and "thank you" message to be more personal, meaningful, and tied to company values. Recognition Advisor provides customer-specific, practical example language that helps elevate the award message using AI. Embedding Workhuman's Recognition Done Right principles ensures program success while ensuring each award message has the greatest impact on the individual. This builds confidence, streamlines thoughtful recognition, and boosts engagement in real time. Beyond driving participation, it generates high-quality, actionable insights into skills, culture, retention, and performance empowering organizations with strategic Human Intelligence to thrive.

Culture Hub A personalized AI-powered Hub that curates relevant recognition moments while showcasing impactful recognition moments that support key initiatives and company values while strengthening employee collaboration and motivation. Culture Hub drives global participation, generates transformative insights, and amplifies recognition with viral momentum to sustain engagement and program success. Highlighting personalized content reinforces company values at scale, aligns with business objectives, and instills positive behaviors in the long-term. Designed to include everyone-from new hires to seasoned employees-Culture Hub fosters belonging and empowers active participation across the entire workforce.

Reward Stories Sharable, feel-good recognition moments that represent the life-enriching impact that recognition and redemption have on employees. Thes posts allow award recipients the opportunity to express their gratitude for the coworkers who recognize them and the company that provides such opportunities. Reward Stories, featured on the Culture Hub, also gives nominators the ability to pause and reflect on the shared success, hard work, collaboration and support they've encountered while motivating other employees to pursue such experiences through their contributions at work.

"Human Intelligence is an entirely new way of approaching data, using it to empower humans with the knowledge they need to lead with purpose and compassion," said Mosley. "Embedding culture and insights into the flow of work enables organizations to cultivate magnetic workplace environments where every recognition moment drives meaningful business outcomes."

These intuitive, powerful tools-individually and combined-give organizations the resources and capabilities to do recognition right. They surface content that celebrates the goodness of making work human and brings a company's culture and values to life in real-time.

"AI and data are tools-but humanity is the foundation," Mosley continues. "Human Intelligence is a testament to our belief that when organizations recognize and understand their people, they unlock their greatest potential. The future of work is human."

"One of the things that sets Workhuman apart is its ability to be really sophisticated about telling a story with the data," said Lisa Monaco, SVP, Employee Experience at Moody's. "Workhuman is doubling down on that through the Human Intelligence tools and the functions embedded in the organization, like Workhuman iQ, which can really do this work and be an extension for our companies. I think this is so very valuable."

To learn more about the innovations announced in Workhuman's Human Intelligence 2025 Release, please watch the full digital event here. For more information about how a Workhuman-powered Social Recognition program can help organizations get the most from their people, AI, and HR investments, please visit www.workhuman.com/platform/social-recognition/.

