JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's reports full-year results 2024

Key items1

Organic sales up +5.3%, driven by 4.5% price and 0.7% volume/mix; Reported sales up 7.9%

Organic adjusted gross profit up +6.1%; Reported gross profit up +7.9%

Organic adjusted EBIT up +10.4% to EUR 1.3 billion

Free cash flow of EUR 1,044 million; Net leverage at 2.7x

Proposal to increase cash dividend by 4.3% to EUR 0.73 per share

Intention to launch multi-year share buyback programme of up to EUR 1 bn, with EUR 250 mln in 2025



A message from Rafa Oliveira, CEO of JDE Peet's



"We are very pleased with this strong set of broad-based results, especially considering the increased green coffee inflation. Innovation, driven by consumer relevance, lies at the heart of our strategy, enabling us to meet consumer preferences while enhancing the value of every cup. In 2024, we launched a range of new products to address evolving consumer needs, including the L'OR Iced Coffee, Peet's Ultra Coffee Concentrate in the U.S., OldTown's Hot & Cold premium instant mixes in Asia, and the roll-out of the first fully recyclable at-home paper refill pack for soluble coffee across 17 markets.



Looking ahead at 2025, we have set 5 key priorities. First, we will maintain strict pricing discipline to counter the unprecedented green coffee inflation. Second, we are identifying efficiencies to fund brand investments. Third, we will be highly selective and rigorous in our resource allocation and deployment of capital. Fourth, we are reinvigorating an organic growth mindset while increasing agility and fostering an ownership culture. Fifth, we will put increased emphasis on shareholder value creation as disciplined capital allocation and strong free cash flows will enable us to grow future returns to shareholders. More details and updates on our progress will be provided during our Capital Markets Day on July 1, 2025.

Our strong 2024 performance positions us well for 2025 and beyond, with stronger foundations and positive momentum. Therefore, we propose to increase the dividend by 4.3% and plan to initiate a multi-year share buyback cycle of up to EUR 1 billion, with up to EUR 250 million allocated for share buybacks in 2025."



Update on CFO transition

On 22 January 2025, JDE Peet's announced that Scott Gray, CFO, has decided to step down. In May, Scott will be succeeded by Mrs. Yang Xu, a French national of Chinese descent. Yang joins JDE Peet's from the Swiss-based Straumann Group where she currently serves as Chief Financial Officer. Yang, who has lived and worked in the U.S. and various European countries, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, operational and commercial functions. Prior to Straumann Group, Yang was Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Global Treasurer and a member of the company's Executive Committee at Kraft Heinz.

Dividend 2024

JDE Peet's' Board proposes to increase the 2024 dividend by 4.3% to EUR 0.73 per share in cash. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first payment, of EUR 0.37, will be made on Friday, 11 July 2025, with the ex-dividend date on Monday, 7 July 2025 and the record date on Tuesday, 8 July 2025. The second payment, of EUR 0.36, will be made on Friday, 23 January 2026, with the ex-dividend date on Monday, 19 January 2026 and the record date on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Initiation of a multi-year share buyback cycle

Given JDE Peet's strong confidence in its long-term value creation opportunities and strong free cash flow generating capabilities, the company intends to initiate a multi-year share buyback cycle of up to EUR 1 billion, with up to EUR 250 million for share buybacks in 2025. More information will be disclosed at the time the share buyback starts.

Green coffee inflation

Green coffee prices have surged to historic highs, driven by various factors including atypical weather patterns in key coffee-growing countries, multiple supply chain disruptions, and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. As a result, green coffee prices have, on average, more than doubled, compared to a year ago, and are not expected to decline in the near term. To mitigate this impact, we will continue to be disciplined on pricing, while also implementing a range of productivity and efficiency measures to absorb as much of the cost inflation headwind as possible, passing on only what is unavoidable while maintaining affordability for our consumers. ?As a category leader, we remain committed to creating value across the entire supply chain- supporting coffee farmers in adopting sustainable practices while delivering consumers and retailers innovative, high-quality and enjoyable coffee products.





Outlook 2025

JDE Peet's expects the following for 2025:

High single-digit organic sales growth

Low single-digit decline in adjusted EBIT on an organic basis, with delivery second-half-weighted

Free cash flow of around EUR 1 billion, with delivery second-half-weighted

FINANCIAL REVIEW FULL-YEAR 2024

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)



FY 2024 FY 2023 Organic

change Reported

change Sales 8,837 8,191 5.3% 7.9% Adjusted gross profit 1 3,273 3,051 6.1% 7.3% Gross profit 3,257 3,018 6.7% 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,587 1,426 - 11.3% Adjusted EBIT 1 1,277 1,128 10.4% 13.2% Operating profit 1,056 685 52.4% 54.2% Underlying profit for the period 1 729 734 - -0.7% Profit for the period 543 364 - 49.2% Underlying EPS (EUR) 1,2,3 1.50 1.51 - -0.7% Basic EPS (EUR) 2 1.15 0.76 - 51.3% 1 Alternative Performance Measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures on page 6 2 Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding 3 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude adjusting items (net of tax)

Total reported sales increased by 7.9%. Excluding a 4.7% positive contribution from the consolidation of Maratá and Caribou and a -2.1% effect related to foreign exchange, total sales increased by 5.3% organically. Organic sales growth reflects a price effect of 4.5% and a volume/mix effect of 0.7%. All categories contributed to the organic sales growth with double-digit growth in Beans, high single-digit growth in Capsules and Instants, and mid-single-digit growth in Roast & Ground.

Adjusted EBIT increased organically by 10.4% with positive contribution from all four segments and driven by an organic increase of 6.1% in adjusted gross profit and disciplined cost control. A&P spend was slightly lower in the year, reflecting a high comparable base from the 2023 U.S. launch of L'OR Barista, which required less investments in its second year. In Europe, APAC and Peet's, A&P spend remained stable or increased year-over-year.

Profit for the period increased by 49.2%. Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - decreased by -0.7% to EUR 729 million. This performance was mainly driven by an unfavourable non-cash, non-tax deductible impact of EUR 154 million from a fair value change in the company's equity derivatives, due to the decrease in the company's share price in 2024. Excluding this fair value change, the underlying effective tax rate would have been around 25% and underlying profit would have been EUR 883 million, or 12.2% higher than in FY 23.

Net debt increased by EUR 439 million to EUR 4.3 billion on 31 December 2024, which was driven by the transaction considerations related to Maratá and Caribou. Supported by strong operational performance and EBITDA growth, a free cash flow of EUR 1,044 million and disciplined capital allocation, the net leverage ended at 2.73x net debt to adjusted EBITDA on 31 December 2024 which is similar to the level at the end of 2023.

1 This press release contains Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), which are not recognised measures of financial performance under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these APMs to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures on page 6.







