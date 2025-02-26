REFRAMING BEHAVIOUR: CRISIS PREVENTION INSTITUTE LAUNCHES NEW NEUROSCIENCE-BASED TRAINING PLATFORM FOR EDUCATORS

Developed in the US, using international research and now available in the UK and Ireland, Reframing Behaviour applies the latest neuroscience research to help educators create a positive learning environment and prevent disruptive classroom behaviour

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) announced the launch of Reframing Behaviour - its new subscription-based, schoolwide training programme that unpacks the latest neuroscience to help all educators build a more positive, supportive learning environment and prevent disruptive classroom behaviour. This innovative programme is designed to help educators understand how the nervous system responds to stress and how to regulate their own emotions while assisting students in transitioning from stress responses to optimal learning states.

"Our schools are in the midst of a mental health crisis, which has led to a rise in disruptive behaviour in classrooms and an alarming increase in teacher turnover," says Susan Driscoll, president of CPI. "Reframing Behaviour addresses these issues by providing educators with actionable skills and knowledge to help improve their own well-being and provide more positive support for students."

Already a proven success on the international stage, Reframing Behaviour has been driving meaningful changes in classroom environments with its neuroscience-based approach.

Reframing Behaviour is designed to teach school staff how to understand the origins of behaviour - the "why"- through a neuroscience lens so they are better able to help students navigate out of the fight, flight or freeze mode. Key elements include:

Learning how neuroscience connects to behaviour and mental health

Practising emotional regulation and self-awareness

Strategies to assume stress behaviour first and use positive language

Techniques to build strong, supportive relationships with students

The programme is available to schools as an affordable, subscription-based service which includes facilitator training, access to an online course, learning library and habit development activities. The implementation is easy and online access ensures that all staff can access up to date training material anywhere, anytime.

Huw Lloyd, Behaviour Specialist at CPI, says: "Reframing Behaviour helps staff shift their perspective, encouraging curiosity and self-reflection to ask, 'Where is this behaviour coming from and how can I support this young person in making a change?'"

To learn more about CPI and Reframing Behaviour, please visit https://www.crisisprevention.com/en-GB/our-programmes/reframing-behaviour/.

