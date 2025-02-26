Aloha Browser Sees up to 15x Growth in the EU in One Year Since DMA Comes into Force

Privacy-first Aloha Browser reports up to 15-fold growth in downloads in Europe in one year since the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force.

Consumers who downloaded Aloha from the DMA-introduced browser choice screen are twice as loyal as other organic users.

DMA changes the market landscape and boosts innovations. A good example is Aloha's Cookie Consent Management system which inspired other players to introduce similar solutions.

New regulatory frameworks like DMA are being introduced or prepared globally, including in Brazil, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, the UK, and the USA among other countries, ready to reshape the industry and ultimately benefit consumers.

CYPRUS / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Privacy-first Aloha Browser announces a remarkable growth of up to 15-fold in new European users in the first year since the DMA came into force. This surge in downloads was largely driven by EU member states, including Italy (up to 15x growth), Poland (up to 12x growth), France and Spain (up to 10x growth each), Germany (up to 9x growth), the Netherlands (up to 6 x growth), and Sweden (up to 3.5x growth).

The DMA entered into force on November 1, 2022, and became fully applicable for designated gatekeepers on March 6, 2024. A key provision of the law introduced browser choice screens on iOS and Android devices, allowing users to select their preferred browser during setup. This measure puts all browser providers on equal footing, fostering fair competition in the mobile browser market.

"We're excited to see consistent growth throughout the entire year since the DMA was enacted in Europe. Aloha experienced 2.5 times rise in downloads within the first month after the initial launch of the choice screen. Rather than being a temporary spike, Aloha's growth continued steadily upward throughout the year," said Andrew Frost Moroz, Founder of Aloha. "This growth is a result of a combination of factors, including the quality of our innovative features, the rising visibility of our browser, and the impact of the DMA."

In addition to the growth in downloads, Aloha notes a remarkable increase in user loyalty. People who downloaded Aloha Browser consciously through the choice window are twice as loyal as other organic ones.

"This is the best testament that our customers are pleased with what we offer. The most in-demand features are the advanced bespoke VPN, unique media player, superior ad block, and private AI assistant," said Frost Moroz.

"This EU initiative is not only creating a level playing field by giving emerging companies a real shot at success but also accelerating and boosting innovation in a market that has become conservative. Independent browsers can successfully compete with tech giants by creating cutting-edge solutions and approaches, keeping the major market players on their toes and ultimately benefiting consumers," continued Frost Moroz.

A great example of such innovation is Aloha's Cookie Consent Management (CCM) system, which Aloha pioneered three months ago. This inspired other players to introduce similar solutions. Now, more internet platforms allow users to manage cookie consent once at the browser level, rather than the time-consuming process for each individual website. As a result, users reap benefits of greater privacy and a more user-friendly surfing experience.

Legislation like the EU's DMA initiative designed to encourage innovation, investment, and growth, is part of a global trend. A similar initiative, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC), partially came into force in the UK on January 1, 2025, with its digital markets and competition provisions now active. The consumer protection elements of the Act are set to take effect later this year, in April 2025. In the United States, lawmakers are currently discussing two significant measures: the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act. Similar efforts are now being developed by regulators in China, Japan, India, Brazil, Kazakhstan, South Korea, and other markets worldwide, reflecting a growing international focus on regulating digital markets and protecting consumer interests.

"This global wave of digital market regulation marks a pivotal moment for the internet. It's not just about breaking up monopolies-it's about unlocking a new era of innovation and choice for users worldwide. We appreciate the EU regulators' measures and believe the next steps should focus on improving data portability, making browser switching seamless. This includes ensuring smooth transfer of all user-created settings-from sorted bookmarks and their color coding to passwords and addresses. On our end, we remain steadfastly committed to creating a more innovative and user-friendly internet for everyone," concluded Frost Moroz.

Press materials and infographics are here.

About Aloha Browser

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Through its privacy-first web browser and Private AI Assistant, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing unparalleled data protection, security and easy access to online content anytime, anywhere.

The company has adhered to the principle of safeguarding user data. It refrains from any collection, storage, or monetization of user data and derives its revenue from its premium services. Aloha verifies the safety of its open-source engine daily, creates and designs all other browser elements and features in-house. Aloha's core product is its private and secure web browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager, and a media player with native VR video support. Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Discover more at https://alohabrowser.com/

Media Contacts:

MediaRelations@workinginyourshoes.com; Marina.Levina@workinginyourshoes.com

SOURCE: Aloha Browser

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire