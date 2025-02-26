First Solar has sued JinkoSolar in a US federal court in Delaware, claiming that the Chinese manufacturer infringed upon US Patent No. 9,130,074, which is related to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar technology. US solar panel manufacturer First Solar has filed a patent lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Delaware against Chinese competitor JinkoSolar. The lawsuit is related to US Patent No. 9,130,074, which First Solar said covers an unspecified TOPCon manufacturing technology. "First Solar obtained the US TOPCon patents and related international counterparts through ...

