NanoPhoria was selected to receive financial support in a highly competitive European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator funding round with over 1200 applications.

The proceeds will support advancement of the company's lead product for heart failure through first-in-human studies.

NanoPhoria srl, a pre-clinical stage biotech company developing a versatile, non-viral drug delivery platform based on inorganic nanoparticles with a lead product for heart failure treatment, announces today the investment commitment of €17.5M from the European Innovation Council's (EIC) Accelerator program, including a grant of €2.5M and a conditional equity investment of up to €15M.

NanoPhoria's platform allows selective targeting at the organ and/or cellular level. The core vehicle of the platform is an inorganic calcium-phosphate nanoparticle that is a versatile, non-viral, biomimetic nano-carrier that can be loaded with active biologics. The lead product coming out of the platform is a treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), a chronic syndrome affecting the lives of millions worldwide.

Building on this recognition and financial support, NanoPhoria will extend its research into clinical trials, to translate initial remarkable preclinical observations into better treatment options and a potential paradigm change in the treatment of heart failure.

Claudio De Luca, NanoPhoria's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "This prestigious recognition along with the investment support from the EIC underscores the potential value of NanoPhoria's unique and disruptive technology and will help advance our lead product for heart failure which has the potential to make a significant impact on patient outcomes. This product has already shown impressive efficacy in pre-clinical models, and we are eager to rapidly develop it for use in patients."

"I am impressed by the progress made by NanoPhoria, their selection to receive the highly prestigious EIC Accelerator funding is richly deserved. We are catalyzing breakthrough innovation in heart failure by progressing our lead product to first in human studies, and we have the potential to deliver a variety of biologics through our unique non-viral nano-in-micro and lung-to-heart technology platform," noted Suman Shirodkar, Chairman of NanoPhoria's Board of Directors.

Lucia Faccio, a Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said, "The company has made great progress since our initial investment in spring 2022. We are delighted to see them secure funding from the highly competitive EIC Accelerator, propelling them to achieve their full potential."

About NanoPhoria

NanoPhoria is a biotech company based in Milan that is developing a versatile, non-viral drug delivery platform based on inorganic nanoparticles. The company's first product is a pre-clinical stage treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), a chronic syndrome affecting the lives of millions worldwide. NanoPhoria is a spin-off from CNR, the largest public research institution in Italy, and is supported by Sofinnova Partners.

About EIC accelerator:

The European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator is a funding program under the EU Horizon Europe that supports game-changing innovations that could create new markets or disrupt existing ones in Europe and worldwide. A unique feature of the EIC is that it provides funding as a combination of grants and equity investments. The equity investments will be made through the EIC Fund, EIC's dedicated investment arm which attracts other investors to increase the overall investment and allows for the scale-up of start-ups and SME.

More info on the results of the last EIC Accelerator round can be found at the following link: https://eic.ec.europa.eu/news/eic-accelerator-71-companies-selected-most-competitive-funding-round-so-far-2025-02-17_en

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.8 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225955924/en/

Contacts:

Claudio.deluca@nanophoria.com