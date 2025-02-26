Yeastar P-Series PBX Adds Outbound Call Center Capabilities to Elevate SMB Outreach

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications solutions, today launched its Outbound Call Center module for the P-Series Phone System Software Edition. This feature-rich addition transforms the award-winning PBX system into a full-cycle customer engagement engine, addressing critical gaps in SMB-focused outbound solutions.

Key Capabilities Driving Market Differentiation

From sales prospecting to telemarketing campaigns, the natively integrated Outbound Call Center empowers SMBs to automate and scale their outbound operations with enterprise-grade efficiency.

For business managers, this translates to precise control through features like the 3-in-1 Auto Dialer (Progressive, Power, Agentless Dialing) that enables tailored outreach strategies for diverse business needs. The custom DOD ensures higher answer rates by displaying local caller IDs, while Prospects Importing and Outbound Queues simplify large-scale campaign setup and prioritization. Real-time oversight is achieved through the Campaign Wallboard, which provides live performance metrics, agent stats, and detailed dialing logs-allowing instant adjustments to maximize results.

Frontline agents, meanwhile, benefit from a unified interface that consolidates all critical functions: manage assigned calls, access contact profiles, log call dispositions, schedule callback, etc.-all without tab-switching. This seamlessness accelerates workflows and ensures compliance through tracked interactions.

"Outbound engagement is no longer a 'big business' luxury," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "By embedding robust outbound call center features into P-Series Phone System, we're empowering businesses to free agents for high-value conversations rather than manual dialing, logging, and system-toggling."

A Greater Vision on the Roadmap

The Outbound Call Center addition marks Yeastar's milestone in democratizing enterprise-grade tools for SMBs. Yeastar now delivers a complete contact center suite that already encompasses the capabilities of inbound/outbound call center, omnichannel messaging (live chat, SMS, social media), and popular CRM integrations. Looking ahead, the solution is set to be further enhanced with AI-driven tools, CRM integration templates, richer reports, and more on the 2025 roadmap for Yeastar P-Series Phone System.

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

