QuickLogic Corporation: QuickLogic Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended December 29, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Awarded $1.1 million eFPGA Hard IP contract with new defense industrial base customer last week

Announced $6.6 million fourth tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology US Government contract

On track to complete the first eFPGA Hard IP core optimized for Intel 18A during Q1

Announced the integration of the Synopsys Synplify® synthesis tool into Aurora 2.9 Pro FPGA User Tools

Strengthened sales team with the appointment of former FlexLogix VP Andy Jaros to VP of IP Sales

Signed distribution agreement with Magenta to expand distribution network to Turkiye and UAE

Announced strategic process for SensiML

"With the continued execution on the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA contract with the US government, an influx of opportunities after a key competitor exited the market and being the first, and at this time, only company to offer eFPGA Hard IP for Intel 18A, we believe we are well positioned to return to sound revenue growth in 2025," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "We believe this growth, combined with our ability to leverage the eFPGA Hard IP we have established for six unique fabrication processes and the Hard IP Cores in our library that are being reused; we believe we are very well positioned to achieve non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow for full-year 2025."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.7 million, a decrease of 23.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 33.5% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

New product revenue was approximately $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 31.8%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.1 million, or 31.7%, compared with the third quarter of 2024. The decreases in total revenue and new product revenue from the same period a year ago were mostly due to the timing of awards for certain large eFPGA IP contracts.

Mature product revenue was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP gross margin was 59.8% compared with 77.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 55.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin was 62.0% compared with 78.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 60.0% in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $3.6 million compared with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $2.9 million compared with $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net loss was ($0.3 million), or ($0.02) per share, compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per basic share or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a net loss of ($2.1 million), or ($0.14) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income was $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with net income of $2.6 million, or $0.19 per basic share or $0.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of ($0.9 million), or ($0.06) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 25, 2025, to discuss its current financial results. The conference call will be webcast on QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. To join the live conference, you may dial (877) 407-0792 and international participants should dial (201) 689-8263 by 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time. No Passcode is needed to join the conference call. A recording of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion. To access the recording, please call (844) 512-2921 and reference the passcode 13751688.

The call recording, which can be accessed by phone, will be archived through March 4, 2025, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner like how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses, and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash, and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future profitability and cash flows, expectations regarding our future business and statements regarding the timing, milestones, and payments related to our government contracts, and statements regarding our ability to successfully exit SensiML, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov/. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is February 25, 2025, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We are not obliged to update these statements due to latest information or future events.

-Tables Follow -

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 29, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 29, 2024



December 29, 2024



December 31, 2023

Revenue

$ 5,705



$ 7,479



$ 4,273



$ 20,112



$ 21,198

Cost of revenue



2,292





1,713





1,888



$ 8,226





6,711

Gross profit



3,413





5,766





2,385



$ 11,886





14,487

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



1,604





1,381





1,954



$ 6,544





6,448

Selling, general and administrative



2,035





2,269





2,292



$ 8,773





7,969

Total operating expense



3,639





3,650





4,246



$ 15,317





14,417

Operating income (loss)



(226)





2,116





(1,861)



$ (3,431)





70

Interest expense



(111)





(59)





(186)



$ (406)





(215)

Interest and other (expense) income, net



21





(17)





(34)



$ (1)





(116)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(316)





2,040





(2,081)



$ (3,838)





(261)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(11)





(2)





13



$ 3





2

Net income (loss)

$ (305)



$ 2,042



$ (2,094)



$ (3,841)



$ (263)

Net income (loss) per share:







































Basic

$ (0.02)



$ 0.15



$ (0.14)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.02)

Diluted

$ (0.02)



$ 0.14



$ (0.14)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.02)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



14,869





13,989





14,555





14,510





13,453

Diluted



14,869





14,349





14,555





14,510





13,453





Note: Net income (loss) equals to comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)





December 29, 2024



December 31, 2023

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 21,880



$ 24,606

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $30 and $34, as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



2,436





1,625

Contract assets



2,682





3,609

Note receivable, current



-





1,200

Inventories



940





2,029

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,666





1,561

Total current assets



29,604





34,630

Property and equipment, net



16,077





8,948

Capitalized internal-use software, net



2,451





2,069

Right of use assets, net



758





981

Intangible assets, net



430





537

Non-marketable equity investment



300





300

Goodwill



185





185

Inventories, non-current



718





-

Note receivable, non-current



1,292





-

Other assets



118





142

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 51,933



$ 47,792

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 18,000



$ 20,000

Trade payables



3,120





4,657

Accrued liabilities



1,611





2,673

Deferred revenue



454





1,052

Notes payable, current



1,928





946

Lease liabilities, current



284





302

Total current liabilities



25,397





29,630

Long-term liabilities:















Lease liabilities, non-current



447





681

Notes payable, non-current



1,202





461

Other long-term liabilities



-





125

Total liabilities



27,046





30,897

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 15,336 and 14,118 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



15





14

Additional paid-in capital



334,268





322,436

Accumulated deficit



(309,396)





(305,555)

Total stockholders' equity



24,887





16,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 51,933



$ 47,792



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 29, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 29, 2024



December 29, 2024



December 31, 2023

US GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (226)



$ 2,116



$ (1,861)



$ (3,431)



$ 70

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



122





89





180





627





328

Research and development



171





82





323





1,048





595

Selling, general and administrative



575





434





645





2,706





1,599

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 642



$ 2,721



$ (713)



$ 950



$ 2,592

US GAAP net income (loss)

$ (305)



$ 2,042



$ (2,094)



$ (3,841)



$ (263)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



122





89





180





627





328

Research and development



171





82





323





1,048





595

Selling, general and administrative



575





434





645





2,706





1,599

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 563



$ 2,647



$ (946)



$ 540



$ 2,259

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ (0.02)



$ 0.15



$ (0.14)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.02)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.06





0.04





0.08





0.30





0.19

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.19



$ (0.06)



$ 0.04



$ 0.17

US GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ (0.02)



$ 0.14



$ (0.14)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.02)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.06





0.04





0.08





0.30





0.19

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.18



$ (0.06)



$ 0.04



$ 0.17

US GAAP gross margin percentage



59.8 %



77.1 %



55.8 %



59.1 %



68.3 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



2.2 %



1.2 %



4.2 %



3.1 %



1.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



62.0 %



78.3 %



60.0 %



62.2 %



69.9 %

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)





Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q3 2024



Q4 2024 to Q4 2023



Q4 2024 to Q3 2024

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



82 %



91 %



83 %



(32) %



32 % Mature products



18 %



9 %



17 %



61 %



42 % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



9 %



6 %



12 %



28 %



5 % North America



86 %



92 %



86 %



(29) %



33 % Europe



5 %



2 %



2 %



90 %



208 %

_____________________ (1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

