Couchbase, Inc.: Couchbase Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

"We finished fiscal 2025 on a strong note, including the highest quarterly free cash flow and net new ARR results in company history," said Matt Cain, Chair, President and CEO of Couchbase. "We delivered top- and bottom-line outcomes that exceeded the high end of our outlook, saw robust expansions and migrations, and made further progress with Capella uptake. I'm pleased with the team's execution in the quarter and confident in our ability to continue our momentum in fiscal 2026."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $54.9 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $52.8 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $54.9 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $52.8 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR as of January 31, 2025 was $237.9 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year as reported and on a constant currency basis. Relative to currency rates underpinning the quarter and full year guidance, total ARR was $239.8 million. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.

Total ARR as of January 31, 2025 was $237.9 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year as reported and on a constant currency basis. Relative to currency rates underpinning the quarter and full year guidance, total ARR was $239.8 million. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details. Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 88.6%, compared to 89.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 89.4%, compared to 90.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.

Gross margin for the quarter was 88.6%, compared to 89.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 89.4%, compared to 90.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details. Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $15.8 million, compared to $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $15.8 million, compared to $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash flow: Cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter was $4.4 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures were $0.4 million during the quarter, leading to free cash flow of $4.0 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter was $4.4 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures were $0.4 million during the quarter, leading to free cash flow of $4.0 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of January 31, 2025 was $251.1 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the year was $209.5 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the year was $200.4 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the year was $209.5 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the year was $200.4 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross margin: Gross margin for the year was 88.1%, compared to 87.7% for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 88.9%, compared to 88.5% for fiscal 2024.

Gross margin for the year was 88.1%, compared to 87.7% for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 88.9%, compared to 88.5% for fiscal 2024. Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the year was $78.7 million, compared to $84.5 million for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the year was $14.4 million, compared to $31.3 million for fiscal 2024.

Loss from operations for the year was $78.7 million, compared to $84.5 million for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the year was $14.4 million, compared to $31.3 million for fiscal 2024. Cash flow: Cash flow used in operating activities for the year was $15.8 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $26.9 million in fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures were $3.0 million during the year, leading to negative free cash flow of $18.8 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $31.6 million in fiscal 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched the private preview of Capella AI Services to help customers build and deploy secure agentic applications while reducing development complexity and operational costs. The offering empowers developers to more easily build agents by giving them control over RAG workflows, access to AI models, and management of agent transcripts and metadata for data governance. With simplified workflows and integrated AI models, everything developers need is available in a single platform.

Announced that Couchbase is helping enterprises accelerate the development of agentic AI applications with NVIDIA AI. Capella AI Model Services have integrated with NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to offer a safe and fast way for organizations to build, deploy and evolve AI-powered applications. This integration gives customers the flexibility to run their preferred generative AI models while delivering optimized performance, security, support and reliability for AI workloads.

Introduced the availability of Capella Analytics Services on Google Cloud, empowering enterprises to analyze operational JSON data at scale, driving faster, smarter decisions in an AI world. Built on Google's C4A instances with Arm-based processors and Titanium SSDs, Capella Analytics Services addresses the historical challenges of incorporating JSON data into analytics, machine learning, and AI, better enabling developers to build cutting-edge AI-powered applications.

Earned prestigious industry recognition, including placement among CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of 2025 and multiple product awards for Capella, highlighted by SiliconANGLE Media's Most Innovative Database, UK IT Industry's Cloud Innovation of the Year award, and a DEVIES award for best innovation in data storage and management.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, Couchbase expects:





Q1 FY2026 Outlook

FY2026 Outlook Total Revenue

$55.1-55.9 million

$228.0-232.0 million Total ARR

$242.9-245.9 million

$273.6-278.6 million Non-GAAP Operating Loss

$5.4-4.4 million

$13.4-8.4 million











The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating loss for the first quarter or full year of fiscal 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully-managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with complete flexibility - delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting www.couchbase.com and following us on LinkedIn and X .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring charges and impairment of capitalized internal-use software. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we excluded the impairment of capitalized internal-use software, a non-cash operating expense, from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results. This impairment charge related to certain previously capitalized internal-use software that we determined would no longer be placed into service. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures have not been adjusted to reflect this change as we did not incur impairment of capitalized internal-use software in any prior period presented.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less additions to property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including ARR, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. For Capella products, ARR in a customer's initial year is calculated as the greater of: (i) initial year contract revenue as described above or (ii) annualized prior 90 days of actual consumption; and ARR for subsequent years is calculated with method (ii). ARR excludes services revenue.

Prior to fiscal 2025, ARR excluded on-demand revenue and, for Capella products in a customer's initial year, ARR was calculated solely on the basis of initial year contract revenue. The reason for these changes is to better reflect ARR where usage rates or timing of purchases may be uneven and to better align with how ARR is used to measure the performance of the business. ARR for prior periods has not been adjusted to reflect this change as it is not material to any period previously presented.

ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal dates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers, expand within our existing customers and consumption dynamics. We believe that ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business.

We also attempt to represent the changes in the underlying business operations by eliminating fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates within the current period. We calculate constant currency growth rates by applying the applicable prior period exchange rates to current period results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the section titled "Financial Outlook" above and statements about the expected client demand for and benefits of our offerings, the impact of our recently-released and planned products and services and our market position, strategies and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being highly competitive and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements, including new capabilities, programs and partnerships and their impact on our customers and our business; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Couchbase, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













License $ 6,464

$ 7,196

$ 22,908

$ 21,514 Support and other 46,317

40,865

177,502

150,040 Total subscription revenue 52,781

48,061

200,410

171,554 Services 2,141

2,028

9,056

8,483 Total revenue 54,922

50,089

209,466

180,037 Cost of revenue:













Subscription(1) 4,838

3,580

18,116

14,647 Services(1) 1,420

1,560

6,843

7,435 Total cost of revenue 6,258

5,140

24,959

22,082 Gross profit 48,664

44,949

184,507

157,955 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 17,873

16,491

70,576

64,069 Sales and marketing(1) 33,818

34,055

141,937

130,558 General and administrative(1) 12,806

11,840

50,649

42,663 Impairment of capitalized internal-use software -

5,156

-

5,156 Restructuring(1) -

-

-

46 Total operating expenses 64,497

67,542

263,162

242,492 Loss from operations (15,833)

(22,593)

(78,655)

(84,537) Interest expense (14)

-

(60)

(43) Other income, net 802

1,766

5,864

5,752 Loss before income taxes (15,045)

(20,827)

(72,851)

(78,828) Provision for income taxes 566

575

1,802

1,355 Net loss $ (15,611)

$ (21,402)

$ (74,653)

$ (80,183) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30)

$ (0.44)

$ (1.45)

$ (1.70) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 52,766

48,513

51,310

47,175



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 315

$ 148

$ 1,200

$ 707 Cost of revenue - services 101

116

455

529 Research and development 4,430

3,422

17,134

12,920 Sales and marketing 5,283

4,310

21,910

15,771 General and administrative 5,097

4,630

20,598

15,846 Restructuring -

-

-

1 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 15,226

$ 12,626

$ 61,297

$ 45,774

Couchbase, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



As of January 31, 2025

As of January 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,536

$ 41,351 Short-term investments 116,635

112,281 Accounts receivable, net 49,242

44,848 Deferred commissions 16,774

15,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,206

10,385 Total current assets 228,393

224,286 Property and equipment, net 7,214

5,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,935

4,848 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 19,602

11,400 Other assets 1,454

1,891 Total assets $ 260,598

$ 247,752







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,186

$ 4,865 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,091

18,116 Other accrued expenses 8,443

4,581 Operating lease liabilities 1,356

3,208 Deferred revenue 94,252

81,736 Total current liabilities 127,328

112,506 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,960

2,078 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,694

2,747 Total liabilities 132,982

117,331 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock -

- Common stock -

- Additional paid-in capital 692,812

621,024 Accumulated other comprehensive income 116

56 Accumulated deficit (565,312)

(490,659) Total stockholders' equity 127,616

130,421 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 260,598

$ 247,752

Couchbase, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (15,611)

$ (21,402)

$ (74,653)

$ (80,183) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 760

390

2,280

2,424 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 15,226

12,626

61,297

45,774 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,788

4,886

17,443

18,628 Non-cash lease expense 910

762

3,303

3,075 Impairment of capitalized internal-use software -

5,156

-

5,156 Foreign currency transaction losses 626

116

857

765 Other (379)

(973)

(2,248)

(3,553) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (20,953)

(14,496)

(4,746)

(5,382) Deferred commissions (13,382)

(10,937)

(26,998)

(24,829) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,672)

(3,111)

(4,835)

(2,274) Accounts payable (2,952)

1,712

(3,101)

3,447 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,820

8,989

3,030

5,472 Other Accrued Expenses 4,016

1,481

3,541

(1,516) Operating lease liabilities (959)

(828)

(3,460)

(3,389) Deferred revenue 28,120

9,179

12,462

9,492 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,358

(6,450)

(15,828)

(26,893)















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (25,362)

(40,704)

(100,976)

(131,160) Maturities of short-term investments 18,000

39,322

99,144

151,296 Additions to property and equipment (375)

(1,285)

(3,020)

(4,710) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (7,737)

(2,667)

(4,852)

15,426















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,172

3,580

6,423

10,933 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP -

-

3,515

2,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,172

3,580

9,938

12,933 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (288)

(19)

(616)

(561) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,495)

(5,556)

(11,358)

905 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,031

47,450

41,894

40,989 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,536

$ 41,894

$ 30,536

$ 41,894















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,536

$ 41,351

$ 30,536

$ 41,351 Restricted cash included in other assets -

543

-

543 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,536

$ 41,894

$ 30,536

$ 41,894

Couchbase, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Total revenue $ 54,922

$ 50,089

$ 209,466

$ 180,037 Gross profit $ 48,664

$ 44,949

$ 184,507

$ 157,955 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 416

264

1,655

1,236 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 13

61

133

147 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,093

$ 45,274

$ 186,295

$ 159,338 Gross margin 88.6 %

89.7 %

88.1 %

87.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 89.4 %

90.4 %

88.9 %

88.5 %

































Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:













GAAP research and development $ 17,873

$ 16,491

$ 70,576

$ 64,069 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (4,430)

(3,422)

(17,134)

(12,920) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (122)

(181)

(707)

(611) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,321

$ 12,888

$ 52,735

$ 50,538















GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,818

$ 34,055

$ 141,937

$ 130,558 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (5,283)

(4,310)

(21,910)

(15,771) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (269)

(377)

(1,647)

(1,154) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 28,266

$ 29,368

$ 118,380

$ 113,633















GAAP general and administrative $ 12,806

$ 11,840

$ 50,649

$ 42,663 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (5,097)

(4,630)

(20,598)

(15,846) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (59)

(77)

(450)

(341) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,650

$ 7,133

$ 29,601

$ 26,476





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:













Total revenue $ 54,922

$ 50,089

$ 209,466

$ 180,037 Loss from operations $ (15,833)

$ (22,593)

$ (78,655)

$ (84,537) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 15,226

12,626

61,297

45,773 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 463

696

2,937

2,253 Add: Impairment of capitalized internal-use software -

5,156

-

5,156 Add: Restructuring(2) -

-

-

46 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (144)

$ (4,115)

$ (14,421)

$ (31,309) Operating margin (29) %

(45) %

(38) %

(47) % Non-GAAP operating margin - %

(8) %

(7) %

(17) %

































Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss):













Net loss $ (15,611)

$ (21,402)

$ (74,653)

$ (80,183) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 15,226

12,626

61,297

45,773 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 463

696

2,937

2,253 Add: Impairment of capitalized internal-use software -

5,156

-

5,156 Add: Restructuring(2) -

-

-

46 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 78

$ (2,924)

$ (10,419)

$ (26,955) GAAP net loss per share, basic and dilutive $ (0.30)

$ (0.44)

$ (1.45)

$ (1.70) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and dilutive $ -

$ (0.06)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.57) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 52,766

48,513

51,310

47,175 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive(3) 56,093

48,513

51,310

47,175





(2) For the twelve months ended January 31, 2024, an immaterial amount of stock-based compensation expense related to restructuring charges was included in the restructuring expense line. (3) For periods where the Company is in a net loss position, basic and dilutive weighted average shares are equivalent.





The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,358

$ (6,450)

$ (15,828)

$ (26,893) Less: Additions to property and equipment (375)

(1,285)

(3,020)

(4,710) Free cash flow $ 3,983

$ (7,735)

$ (18,848)

$ (31,603) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (7,737)

$ (2,667)

$ (4,852)

$ 15,426 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,172

$ 3,580

$ 9,938

$ 12,933

Couchbase, Inc. Key Business Metrics (in millions) (unaudited)



As of:







April 30,

July 31,

Oct. 31,

Jan. 31,

April 30,

July 31,

Oct. 31,

Jan 31,



2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2024

2025 ARR

$ 172.2

$ 180.7

$ 188.7

$ 204.2

$ 207.7

$ 214.0

$ 220.3

$ 237.9

