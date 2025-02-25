Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo provides update on its restructuring process including significant improvement in cash flow in the fourth quarter, completion of site consolidation and an expanded cost savings target

Cell Engineering revenue of $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 29% growth over 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the fourth quarter and full year, as well as supplemental financial information will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2024 Total revenue of $44 million, up from $35 million in the comparable prior year period Fourth quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $35 million, up from $27 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 29% driven by growth with large biopharma customers Fourth quarter 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $9 million, up from $8 million in the comparable prior year period, with gross profit margin of 17%

Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net loss of $(108) million, compared to $(212) million in the comparable prior year period

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(57) million, up from $(101) million in the comparable prior year period, driven by the increase in revenue as well as a decrease in operating expenses

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of December 31, 2024 of $562 million. Cash flow of $(55) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $(114) million in the third quarter of 2024.

"I'm very proud of the team for pushing the technical envelope and delivering for our customers as we enter this new year," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We made a lot of changes in 2024, but our commitment to our mission is as strong as ever. Our expansions into life science tools with our Datapoints and Automation offerings are going well and we are continuing to drive our cost-cutting and sustainable revenue-generating efforts as we enter a very exciting year for Ginkgo."

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Full year 2024 Total revenue of $227 million, down from $251 million in the prior year, a decrease of 10% as Biosecurity revenue transitioned from K-12 testing to a more recurring business model. Full year 2024 also benefited from $45 million of non-cash revenue from a release of deferred revenue in the third quarter relating to the mutual termination of a customer agreement. Full year 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $174 million, up from $144 million in the prior year, an increase of 21%. Excluding the $45 million non-cash deferred revenue release in the third quarter, full year 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $129 million decreased 10%, driven by the shift from early stage customers to large/enterprise customers along with commercial changes related to the restructuring. Full year 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $53 million, down from $108 million in the prior year, a decrease of 51%, with full year 2024 Biosecurity gross profit margin of 27%

Full year 2024 GAAP net loss of $(547) million, compared to $(893) million in the prior year

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(293) million, up from $(365) million in the prior year

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Cell Engineering closed deals with new and existing customers Added 31 new programs and other customer contracts to the Cell Engineering platform in Q4 2024, of which 14 were comparable in size and scope to historically reported New Programs, and an additional 17 contracts that represent a variety of other deal archetypes, such as Datapoints projects Signed contract for our Antibody Developability product from Ginkgo Datapoints with a top biopharma company Ginkgo Automation was selected to deploy a flexible laboratory automation system for cutting-edge biofuels and bioproducts research at Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center ("GLBRC"), and demonstrated its technology at the 2025 annual meeting of the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening ("SLAS") Awarded up to $9.4 million in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to develop implantable cell-based bioelectronic devices for disease treatment under ARPA-H's REACT program

Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to work towards creating solutions that offer persistent, pervasive monitoring of biothreats Awarded contract with the European Health and Digital Executive Agency ("HaDEA") to deliver next-generation 'agnostic diagnostics' for respiratory viruses at the point of care, with Ginkgo and its consortium partners eligible to receive up to €24 million over the next 4 years

Ginkgo made significant progress on its plan to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 Cash flow of $(55) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $(114) million in the third quarter of 2024 Ginkgo's reduction in force and other cost cutting measures have achieved an annualized run-rate cost reduction of $190 million as of the fourth quarter of 2024, with a target to increase that to $250 million by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Site consolidation efforts have also been substantially completed, with excess space available for sublease.



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Ginkgo expects Total revenue of $160 - $180 million in 2025 Ginkgo expects Cell Engineering revenue of $110 - $130 million in 2025, with potential upside from the recent launch of Tools offerings Ginkgo expects Biosecurity revenue in 2025 of at least $50 million, representing approximate current contracted backlog and expected program renewal along with key assumption of continued availability of government funding, with potential upside from additional opportunities in the pipeline



About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the timing for attaining Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and profitability, impacts of our restructuring, the potential financial impact of our facilities consolidation, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, and expectations with regard to revenue, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2025 outlook, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs and Codebase assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2025 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 561,572

$ 944,073 Accounts receivable, net

21,857

17,157 Accounts receivable - related parties

586

742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,729

39,777 Total current assets

602,744

1,001,749 Property, plant and equipment, net

203,720

188,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets

394,435

206,801 Investments

48,704

78,565 Intangible assets, net

72,510

82,741 Goodwill

-

49,238 Other non-current assets

55,336

58,055 Total assets

$ 1,377,449

$ 1,665,342 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,169

$ 9,323 Deferred revenue

27,710

44,486 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

65,387

110,051 Total current liabilities

107,266

163,860 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred revenue, net of current portion

98,783

158,062 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

438,766

221,835 Other non-current liabilities

16,576

24,433 Total liabilities

661,391

568,190 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

-

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value

5

5 Additional paid-in capital

6,555,416

6,386,191 Accumulated deficit

(5,837,557)

(5,290,528) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,806)

1,484 Total stockholders' equity

716,058

1,097,152 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,377,449

$ 1,665,342

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Cell Engineering revenue

$ 34,789

$ 26,976

$ 173,972

$ 143,531 Biosecurity revenue:















Service

9,058

7,779

53,071

78,975 Product

-

-

-

28,949 Total revenue

43,847

34,755

227,043

251,455 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

7,553

6,611

38,549

46,524 Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

-

-

-

7,481 Cost of other revenue

2,069

-

5,999

- Research and development (1)

76,377

117,038

424,061

580,621 General and administrative (1)

57,297

89,223

246,161

385,025 Impairment of lease assets

-

-

-

96,210 Goodwill impairment

-

-

47,858

- Restructuring charges

4,157

-

24,172

- Total operating expenses

147,453

212,872

786,800

1,115,861 Loss from operations

(103,606)

(178,117)

(559,757)

(864,406) Other income (expense):















Interest income

7,247

13,303

38,612

57,217 Interest expense

(4)

(93)

(94)

(93) Loss on equity method investments

-

(1,119)

-

(2,635) Loss on investments

(12,545)

(10,012)

(28,827)

(54,827) Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

-

(42,502)

(7,013)

(42,502) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

6,555

5,701

5,168 Other income, net

1,049

93

3,870

9,138 Total other income (expense)

(4,253)

(33,775)

12,249

(28,534) Loss before income taxes

(107,859)

(211,892)

(547,508)

(892,940) Income tax benefit

(325)

(198)

(479)

(71) Net loss

$ (107,534)

$ (211,694)

$ (547,029)

$ (892,869) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (2.00)

$ (4.28)

$ (10.54)

$ (18.37) Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

53,814,706

49,442,700

51,894,639

48,610,507 Diluted

53,814,706

49,471,075

51,894,639

48,610,507 Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (107,534)

$ (211,694)

$ (547,029)

$ (892,869) Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,070)

4,383

(4,782)

4,116 Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment realized upon sale of foreign subsidiary

-

-

1,492

- Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,070)

4,383

(3,290)

4,116 Comprehensive loss

$ (109,604)

$ (207,311)

$ (550,319)

$ (888,753)



(1) Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Research and development

$ 9,695

$ 26,775

$ 57,723

$ 148,861 General and administrative

10,968

16,809

57,576

86,047 Total

$ 20,663

$ 43,584

$ 115,299

$ 234,908

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (547,029)

$ (892,869) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

63,020

70,507 Stock-based compensation

112,344

229,884 Goodwill impairment

47,858

- Restructuring related impairment charges

4,823

- Non-cash customer consideration

(1,117)

(1,373) Loss on equity method investments

-

2,635 Loss on investments

28,827

54,827 Change in fair value of notes receivable

2,014

2,416 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(5,701)

(5,168) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

3,214

9,168 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

7,013

42,502 Impairment of long-lived assets

5,796

121,404 Deferred income tax benefit

(936)

(801) Loss on disposal of equipment

844

842 Non-cash lease expense

28,095

28,313 Non-cash in-process research and development

19,796

9,182 Other non-cash activity

1,224

3,194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(4,725)

50,068 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,085

10,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,463

9,275 Other non-current assets

(1,394)

2,570 Accounts payable

4,771

(1,183) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(40,438)

16,899 Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(68,645)

(35,917) Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(14,881)

(22,800) Other non-current liabilities

2,094

452 Net cash used in operating activities

(319,585)

(295,500) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(62,541)

(40,801) Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash

-

(42,980) Business acquisition

(5,400)

- Purchase of notes receivable

-

(350) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

4,519

- Proceeds from sale of equipment

648

4,428 Other

538

(990) Net cash used in investing activities

(62,236)

(80,693) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

84

93 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

-

(23) Principal payments on finance leases

(897)

(1,295) Contingent consideration payment

(922)

(1,411) Other

(4)

(580) Net cash used in financing activities

(1,739)

(3,216) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(281)

(588) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(383,841)

(379,997)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

944,073

1,315,792 Restricted cash, beginning of period

45,511

53,789 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

989,584

1,369,581









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

561,572

944,073 Restricted cash, end of period

44,171

45,511 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 605,743

$ 989,584

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss (1)

$ (107,534)

$ (211,694)

$ (547,029)

$ (892,869) Interest income

(7,247)

(13,226)

(38,612)

(57,217) Interest expense

4

15

94

93 Income tax benefit

(325)

(198)

(479)

(71) Depreciation and amortization

15,652

12,837

63,020

70,507 EBITDA

(99,450)

(212,266)

(523,006)

(879,557) Stock-based compensation (2)

20,663

43,584

115,299

234,908 Impairment expense (3)

5,796

-

53,654

121,404 Restructuring charges (4)

4,157

-

24,172

- Merger and acquisition related expenses (5)

(1,693)

18,062

4,417

61,189 Loss on equity method investments

-

1,119

-

2,635 Loss on investments

12,545

10,012

28,827

54,827 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

-

42,502

7,013

42,502 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

(6,555)

(5,701)

(5,168) Change in fair value of convertible notes

887

2,174

2,014

2,295 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (57,095)

$ (101,368)

$ (293,311)

$ (364,965)





(1) All periods include non-cash revenue when earned, including $45.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, recognized pursuant to the termination of revenue contracts with Motif.



(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes $0.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, in related employer payroll taxes. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes $3.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in related employer payroll taxes.



(3) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $5.8 million related to lab equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2024, includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment and $5.8 million related to lab equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $25.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on lease assets associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility.



(4) Restructuring charges consist of employee termination costs from the reduction in force commenced in June 2024, as well as the impairment of a right-of-use asset relating to facilities consolidation.



(5) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, and (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs, net of insurance recovery. Not included in this adjustment are non-cash charges for acquired in-process research and development expenses, which totaled $5.2 million and zero for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $19.8 million and $9.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cell Engineering













Revenue $ 34,789

$ 26,975

$ 173,972

$ 143,531 Costs and operating expenses:













Cost of other revenue 2,069

-

5,999

- Research and development 50,364

72,951

271,512

335,943 General and administrative 20,494

40,383

115,028

171,210 Cell Engineering operating loss (38,138)

(86,359)

(218,567)

(363,622) Biosecurity













Service revenue 9,058

7,779

53,071

78,975 Product revenue -

-

-

28,949 Costs and operating expense:













Cost of Biosecurity service revenue 7,553

6,611

38,549

46,524 Cost of Biosecurity product revenue -

-

-

7,481 Research and development 52

192

771

1,599 General and administrative 11,200

12,652

44,370

55,514 Biosecurity operating loss (9,747)

(11,676)

(30,619)

(3,194) Total segment operating loss (47,885)

(98,035)

(249,186)

(366,816) Reconciling items to reconcile total segment operating loss to loss before income taxes:













Stock-based compensation (1) 20,663

43,584

115,299

234,908 Impairment expense (2) 5,796

-

53,654

121,404 Depreciation and amortization 15,652

12,836

63,020

70,507 Restructuring charges (3) 4,157

-

24,172

- Carrying cost of excess space (net of sublease income) (4) 9,330

-

25,986

- Merger and acquisition related expenses (1,693)

18,062

4,417

61,188 Acquired in-process research and development -

5,601

19,849

9,582 Other (income) expense, net (5) 6,070

33,776

(8,075)

28,535 Loss before income taxes $ (107,860)

$ (211,894)

$ (547,508)

$ (892,940)





(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes $0.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, in related employer payroll taxes. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes $3.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in related employer payroll taxes.



(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes $5.8 million related to lab equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2024, includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment and $5.8 million related to lab equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2023, includes a $25.2 million impairment loss on lab equipment and a $96.2 million impairment loss on lease assets associated with an exited Zymergen leased facility.



(3) Includes $4.2 million and $19.3 million in employee termination and other costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Additionally, Restructuring charges include $4.8 million in impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset relating to facilities consolidation for the year ended December 31, 2024.



(4) The carrying cost of excess space includes base rent, common area maintenance charges, and real estate taxes associated with facilities that are not occupied, net of any sublease income from these spaces.



(5) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, and (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs, net of insurance recovery.



(6) Includes interest income, interest expense, loss on investments, losses/gains on deconsolidation of subsidiaries, changes in fair value of certain assets and liabilities, and other gains or losses.

