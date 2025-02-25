Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A3DKEK | ISIN: CA26886R1047
26.02.25
08:00 Uhr
68,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 23:30 Uhr
21 Leser
EQB Inc.: EQB releases Q1 results with milestone adjusted EPS and total AUM and AUA reaching $132 billion, increases dividend 21% y/y

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported strong financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2025, supported by accelerated year-over-year growth in loans under management and net interest income, as well as increasing non-interest revenue from higher multi-unit residential securitization and contributions from its alternative asset manager, ACM Advisors.

Highlights from Q1 2025 compared to the previous quarter and year include:

  • Adjusted ROE1 15.2% (reported 14.1%)
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1 $2.98, +8% y/y, +19% q/q (reported $2.77, +4% y/y, +42% q/q)
  • Book value per share $79.71, +12% y/y, +3% q/q
  • Adjusted revenue $323 million, +8% y/y, +0.3% q/q (reported +8% y/y, +3% q/q)
  • Net interest margin2 2.07%, +6bps y/y, 0 bps q/q (reported +7bps q/q)
  • Adjusted PPPT3 $170 million, +3% y/y, -2% q/q (reported $163 million, +3% y/y, +3% q/q)
  • Adjusted net income1 $116 million, +7% y/y, +11% q/q (reported $108 million, +3% y/y, +36% q/q)
  • Total AUM + AUA2 $132 billion, +11% y/y, +4% q/q
  • EQ Bank customer growth +26% y/y, +4% q/q to over 536,000
  • Common share dividends $0.51 per share, +21% y/y, +4% q/q
  • Total capital ratio 15.5% with CET1 of 14.1% and liquidity coverage ratio well in excess of 100%

"We enter fiscal 2025 confident in EQB's growth opportunities and ready to build on our exceptional performance this quarter," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQB. "Our confidence is well-founded. Canadians - in growing numbers - are responding to our innovative EQ Bank digital offerings and choosing us as their primary bank. We enjoy leadership positions in insured multi-unit residential, single-family residential and decumulation markets where needs for capital are substantial. The tailwind of recent interest rate cuts provides a constructive backdrop for enhanced loan growth and improving credit metrics. While we will need to manage second-order effects of cross-border tariff threats carefully, our purely domestic market presence, focus on lending in large Canadian urban centres with diversified economies and the highly competitive nature of our Challenger Bank services support a positive outlook."

EQ Bank experiences double-digit customer growth +26% y/y, +4% q/q to 536,000

  • Steady increase in payroll customers, now representing an accelerating ratio of total demand balances, confirm EQ Bank's growing reputation as a primary bank of choice and go-to source for innovative savings and spending options with long-term relationship intent
  • Strong US Dollar Account deposit growth as customers embrace refreshed CAD/USD foreign exchange rates and no fee, high interest offering, further elevating full suite of international banking features - including cost-effective global transfers with Wise and seamless spending with the EQ Bank Card - in line with commitment to redefining value and convenience
  • The Notice Savings Account, an innovative and powerful alternative to GICs and traditional savings vehicles, continued to drive customer growth and launched in Québec subsequent to quarter end, uniquely positioning Banque EQ to meet surging demand for challenger bank offerings in the province

Personal Banking LUM steady on strong customer retention and promising origination levels, bolstered by significant decumulation growth +47% y/y

  • Single-family uninsured originations grew +23% in Q1 reflecting stronger activity in the housing market and Equitable Bank's leadership position based on customer service excellence and well-regarded advocacy of the broker channel; loan growth expected to accelerate with the spring housing market as borrowers respond to a more favourable interest rate environment
  • Decumulation lending (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) grew +47% y/y, +9% q/q as successful advertising, exceptional broker service and value to borrowers worked to broaden category awareness among growing number of Canadians choosing to enjoy the benefits of a reverse mortgage
  • Loans undermanagement (LUM) grew +2% y/y, +1% q/q to $20.2 billion with sequential growth fueled by strong originations and renewals, despite reduction in single-family insured lending (-15% y/y, -4% q/q to $8.8 billion) reflecting EQB's earlier decision to exit this part of the market

Commercial Banking LUM +18% y/y to $37.0 billion, supported by +30% y/y expansion in multi-unit residential loans LUM

  • EQB continues to prioritize insured lending for multi-unit residential properties (primarily rental apartments) in major cities across the country with 82% of its total commercial LUM insured through various CMHC programs
  • CMHC-insured multi-unit residential LUM grew +30% y/y, +5% q/q to $27.5 billion and insured commercial construction lending grew +48% y/y, +13% q/q to $3.0 billion, driven by both new originations and construction draws on existing commitments

Provisions in-line with EQB's expectations and reflect anticipated moderation in equipment finance

  • Adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL)2 of $13.7 million (reported $18.7 million in Q1) reflects the impacts of evolving macroeconomic forecasts, expected credit loss modelling and improved Stage 3 provisions of $10.1 million (reported $13.8 million), down -12% y/y, -62% q/q
  • Net impaired loans increased by $59.3 million in Q1 to $683.0 million, corresponding to 147 bps of total loan assets compared to 132 bps at Q4 2024 and 94 bps at Q1 2024; nearly one-third of new impaired loans are attributable to a single multi-unit residential loan insured by CMHC
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 28 bps, compared to 32 bps at Q4 2024 and 22 bps at Q1 2024; decline in Q1 net allowance rate driven by writing down loans to expected recoverable amount
  • Following decisive action in previous quarters related to equipment finance, long-haul transportation portfolio fundamentals continued to progress as expected with an improvement in delinquency rates; exposure to this market continues to tighten in favour of higher-quality, prime leases

EQB increases common share dividend and shares capital management guidance

  • EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.51 per common share payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025, representing a 4% increase from the dividend paid in December 2024 and 21% above the payment made in March 2024
  • For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated
  • Equitable Bank continually optimizes its capital structure to support strategic objectives and maintain strong overall capital levels; f ollowing its recent Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) for 2025, the Bank established that it will operate above 15% Total Capital and expects that up to 300 bps of Total Capital could be contributed by Alternative Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital in 2027 and beyond, while maintaining consistent CET1 guidance at 13%+ for the balance of fiscal 2025

"We are pleased with EQB's strong start to 2025 and are invigorated by external recognition of our growth potential, reinforcing the calibre of our challenger business model and ability to consistently generate 15%+ ROE," said Chadwick Westlake, CFO, EQB. "EQB has excellent momentum from purposeful asset class expansion with strategic funding diversification progress importantly in EQ Bank. We continue to cement our position as a leading player in multi-unit residential lending and, paired with growing real estate market activity, these positive dynamics validate our outlook for the year as we remain well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:00 a.m. ET February 26, 2025

Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Chadwick Westlake, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host EQB's first quarter conference call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

3 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at

January 31, 2025

October 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

810,017

591,641

543,759

Restricted cash

817,025

971,987

662,759

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

1,800,014

1,260,118

805,612

Investments

1,571,754

1,627,314

2,025,978

Loans - Personal

32,303,971

32,273,551

32,680,816

Loans - Commercial

14,036,424

14,760,367

15,111,488

Securitization retained interests

892,258

813,719

607,822

Deferred tax assets

28,841

36,104

14,871

Other assets

971,520

899,120

645,770

Total assets

53,231,824

53,233,921

53,098,875

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities:




Deposits

34,616,801

33,739,612

32,245,509

Securitization liabilities

13,711,167

14,594,304

15,389,417

Obligations under repurchase agreements

-

-

482,574

Deferred tax liabilities

190,419

177,933

141,543

Funding facilities

768,813

946,956

1,332,903

Other liabilities

723,188

636,931

589,879

Total liabilities

50,010,388

50,095,736

50,181,825

Shareholders' Equity:




Preferred shares

-

-

181,411

Common shares

506,160

505,876

489,944

Other equity instruments

147,360

147,440

-

Contributed deficit

(17,437)

(17,374)

(23,055)

Retained earnings

2,564,315

2,483,309

2,272,116

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

11,200

8,555

(15,826)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of EQB

3,211,598

3,127,806

2,904,590

Non-controlling interests

9,838

10,379

12,460

Total equity

3,221,436

3,138,185

2,917,050

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

53,231,824

53,233,921

53,098,875

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2025

January 31, 2024

Interest income:



Loans - Personal

481,370

468,954

Loans - Commercial

222,117

262,881

Investments

13,400

17,876

Other

25,370

22,099


742,257

771,810

Interest expense:



Deposits

347,809

358,562

Securitization liabilities

125,432

127,253

Funding facilities

5,547

15,283

Other

83

14,702


478,871

515,800

Net interest income

263,386

256,010

Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income

22,920

16,615

Net gains on loans and investments

2,304

4,993

Gain on sale and income from retained interests

24,872

19,409

Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives

9,153

1,745


59,249

42,762

Revenue

322,635

298,772

Provision for credit losses

18,678

15,535

Revenue after provision for credit losses

303,957

283,237

Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits

75,934

65,369

Other

83,321

74,116


159,255

139,485

Income before income taxes

144,702

143,752

Income taxes:



Current

16,739

38,534

Deferred

20,253

836


36,992

39,370

Net income

107,710

104,382

Dividends on preferred shares

-

2,357

Distribution to LRCN holders

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

107,710

102,025

Net income attributable to:



Common shareholders

107,402

101,875

Non-controlling interests

308

150


107,710

102,025

Earnings per share:



Basic

2.79

2.68

Diluted

2.77

2.66

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2025

January 31, 2024

Net income

107,710

104,382

Other comprehensive income - items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in gains on fair value

12,440

41,561

Reclassification of net gains to income

(10,066)

(35,827)

Other comprehensive income - items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in gains (losses) on fair value

1,071

(1,580)

Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings

(378)

-


3,067

4,154

Income tax expense

(917)

(1,143)


2,150

3,011

Cash flow hedges:



Net change in unrealized losses on fair value

(4,210)

(12,230)

Reclassification of net gains to income

(3,424)

(6,694)


(7,634)

(18,924)

Income tax recovery

2,031

5,161


(5,603)

(13,763)

Total other comprehensive loss

(3,453)

(10,752)

Total comprehensive income

104,257

93,630

Total comprehensive income attributable to:



Common shareholders

103,949

93,480

Non-controlling interests

308

150


104,257

93,630

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period endedJanuary 31, 2025


Common
Shares


Contributed
Surplus/

(deficit)

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)




Other
equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

107,402

-

-

-

107,402

308

107,710

Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(5,718)

-

-

-

(5,718)

-

(5,718)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

6,004

6,004

6,004

-

6,004

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

94

94

94

-

94

Other comprehensive loss (gain), net of tax

-

-

-

-

(5,603)

2,150

(3,453)

(3,453)

-

(3,453)

Exercise of stock options

460

-

-

-

-

-

-

460

-

460

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(275)

-

-

(1,832)

-

-

-

(2,107)

-

(2,107)

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80)

Dividends:











Common shares

-

-

-

(18,846)

-

-

-

(18,846)

(849)

(19,695)

Put option - non-controlling interest

-

-

(1,131)

-

-

-

-

(1,131)

-

(1,131)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,167

-

-

-

-

1,167

-

1,167

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

99

-

(99)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

506,160

147,360

(17,437)

2,564,315

16,014

(4,814)

11,200

3,211,598

9,838

3,221,436

($000s) Three-month period ended January 31, 2024


Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
Surplus/

(deficit)

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)




Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

181,411

471,014

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

Non-controlling interests on acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,310

12,310

Net Income

-

-

-

104,232

-

-

-

104,232

150

104,382

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

83

83

83

-

83

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(13,763)

3,011

(10,752)

(10,752)

-

(10,752)

Common share issued

-

11,000

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

11,000

Exercise of stock options

-

6,958

-

-

-

-

-

6,958

-

6,958

Dividends:











Preferred shares

-

-

-

(2,357)

-

-

-

(2,357)

-

(2,357)

Common shares

-

-

-

(15,239)

-

-

-

(15,239)

-

(15,239)

Put option - non-controlling interest

-

-

(35,891)

-

-

-

-

(35,891)

-

(35,891)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

(35,891)

-

-

-

-

(35,891)

-

(35,891)

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

972

(972)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

181,411

489,944

(23,055)

2,272,116

29,855

(45,681)

(15,826)

2,904,590

12,460

2,917,050

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2025

January 31, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

107,710

104,382

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income

(20,498)

16,537

Amortization of premiums/discount

(2,830)

3,130

Amortization of capital and intangible assets

14,823

11,441

Provision for credit losses

18,678

15,535

Securitization gains

(17,616)

(14,516)

Stock-based compensation

1,167

1,013

Income taxes

36,992

39,370

Securitization retained interests

39,957

27,933

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash

154,962

104,436

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(539,896)

103,221

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

625,297

(492,116)

Other assets

(21,739)

(1,326)

Deposits

848,736

201,362

Securitization liabilities

(893,246)

883,231

Obligations under repurchase agreements

-

(645,664)

Funding facilities

(178,143)

(398,684)

Other liabilities

51,673

(5,962)

Income taxes paid

(39,231)

(26,112)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

186,796

(72,789)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

460

17,958

Common shares repurchased

(2,107)

-

Limited recourse capital notes

(80)

-

Dividends paid on preferred shares

-

(2,357)

Dividends paid on common shares

(19,695)

(15,239)

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(21,422)

362

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments

(3,730)

(336,419)

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

(75,528)

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

31,366

465,401

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

41,409

18,005

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(16,043)

(4,747)

Cash flows from investing activities

53,002

66,712

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

218,376

(5,715)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

591,641

549,474

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

810,017

543,759

Cash flows from operating activities include:

218,376

(5,715)

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures



Interest received

709,697

688,329

Interest paid

(416,436)

(371,620)

Dividends received

218

549

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

Investor contact:
Mike Rizvanovic
Managing Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States / Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q1 MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q1 2025

  • $2.8 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy,
  • $1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs,
  • $2.0 million intangible asset amortization, and
  • $5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility(1).

Q4 2024

  • $8.8 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity,
  • $2.2 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy,
  • $0.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs,
  • $2.1 million intangible asset amortization, and
  • $16.1 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility(1).

Q1 2024

  • $2.1 million acquisition and integration-related costs, and
  • $3.4 million intangible asset amortization.

(1) This adjustment related to the provision provided for the equipment financing loans acquired from a Canadian subsidiary of Pride Group Holdings Inc.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results (unaudited).

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

For the three months ended

($000, except share and per share amounts)

31-Jan-25

31-Oct-24

31-Jan-24

Reported results




Net interest income

263,386

255,774

256,010

Non-interest revenue

59,249

56,998

42,762

Revenue

322,635

312,772

298,772

Non-interest expense

159,255

153,625

139,485

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

163,380

159,147

159,287

Provision for credit loss

18,678

47,987

15,535

Income tax expense

36,992

31,740

39,370

Net income

107,710

79,420

104,382

Net income available to common shareholders

107,402

75,382

101,875

Adjustments




Net interest income - covered bond fair value adjustment

-

8,804

-

Non-interest expenses - new office lease related expenses

(2,789)

(2,208)

-

Non-interest expenses - non-recurring operational effectiveness and Acquisition-related costs(1)

(1,782)

(755)

(2,053)

Non-interest expenses - intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(2,115)

(3,398)

Provision for credit loss - equipment financing

(5,018)

(16,085)

-

Pre-tax adjustments

11,558

29,967

5,451

Income tax expense - tax impact on above adjustments(2)

3,039

7,988

1,483

Post-tax adjustments - net income

8,519

21,979

3,968

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(261)

(288)

(124)

Post-tax adjustments - net income to common shareholders

8,258

21,691

3,844

Adjusted results




Net interest income

263,386

264,578

256,010

Non-interest revenue

59,249

56,998

42,762

Revenue

322,635

321,576

298,772

Non-interest expense

152,715

148,547

134,034

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

169,920

173,029

164,738

Provision for credit loss

13,660

31,902

15,535

Income tax expenses

40,030

39,728

40,853

Net income

116,230

101,399

108,350

Net income available to common shareholders

115,662

97,073

105,719

Diluted earnings per share




Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

38,781,523

38,723,974

38,344,339

Diluted earnings per share - reported

2.77

1.95

2.66

Diluted earnings per share - adjusted

2.98

2.51

2.76

Diluted earnings per share - adjustment impact

0.21

0.56

0.10

(1) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans - Personal and Loans - Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
