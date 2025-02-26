Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2QHVM | ISIN: US87936R2058
8,7008,90009:46
PR Newswire
26.02.2025 00:48 Uhr
19 Leser
Telefônica Brasil S.A.: 4Q24 Results - Strong operating performance led to robust net income growth and free cash flow generation

Finanznachrichten News

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV) announces its results for 4Q24.

Strong operating performance led to robust net income growth and free cash flow generation.

R$ million

4Q24

4Q23

% Y-o-Y

2024

2023

% Y-o-Y








Net Operating Revenue

14,581

13,535

7.7

55,845

52,100

7.2

Mobile Services

9,201

8,602

7.0

36,022

33,216

8.4

FTTH

1,829

1,627

12.4

7,093

6,195

14.5

Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services

1,346

1,111

21.1

4,735

4,307

9.9

Handsets and Electronics

1,177

1,042

13.0

3,730

3,453

8.0

Other Revenues¹

1,029

1,153

(10.7)

4,265

4,930

(13.5)

Total Costs

(8,383)

(7,783)

7.7

(32,965)

(30,782)

7.1

EBITDA

6,199

5,752

7.8

22,880

21,318

7.3

EBITDA Margin

42.5 %

42.5 %

0.0 p.p.

41.0 %

40.9 %

0.1 p.p.

EBITDA AL²

4,831

4,461

8.3

17,796

16,572

7.4

EBITDA AL Margin

33.1 %

33.0 %

0.2 p.p.

31.9 %

31.8 %

0.1 p.p.

Net Income

1,763

1,601

10.1

5,548

5,029

10.3

Earnings per Share (EPS)

1.08

0.97

11.5

3.38

3.03

11.3








CAPEX ex-IFRS 16

2,456

2,295

7.0

9,166

8,960

2.3

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

3,742

3,457

8.2

13,714

12,358

11.0

OpCF Margin

25.7 %

25.5 %

0.1 p.p.

24.6 %

23.7 %

0.8 p.p.

Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL)

2,374

2,167

9.6

8,629

7,612

13.4

OpCF AL Margin

16.3 %

16.0 %

0.3 p.p.

15.5 %

14.6 %

0.8 p.p.

Free Cash Flow

1,080

592

82.4

8,219

8,148

0.9








Total Subscribers (Thousand)

116,050

113,001

2.7

116,050

113,001

2.7

1 - Other Revenues include Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV. 2 - AL means After Leases.


Net revenue grew (+7.7% YoY), driven by the strong performance of mobile postpaid revenue (+9.1% YoY). Postpaid's performance is related to the increase in customer base (+7.6% YoY), which totaled 66.5 million in the quarter, driven by migrations from prepaid and the addition of new customers, that contributed to the +1.6% YoY increase in postpaid ex-M2M and ex-dongles ARPU, to R$52.1, while churn stood at historically low levels, 0.99%.

Fixed revenue increased +8.0% YoY, driven by the FTTH (+12.4% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services (+21.1% YoY) revenues. Our FTTH network reached 29.1 million homes passed (+11.2% YoY), with 7.0 million homes connected (+12.7% YoY).

EBITDA expanded +7.8% YoY, with a margin of 42.5%, flat when comparing to 4Q23. EBITDA AL expanded by +8.3% YoY, with a margin of 33.1% (+0.2 p.p. YoY).

In 2024, Capex totaled R$9,166 million (+2.3% YoY), equivalent to 16.4% of revenues (-0.8 p.p. YoY), reflecting a decrease in investment intensity. Investments were directed towards strengthening our 5G network, which is already present in 504 cities (+2.9x YoY), covering 61.3% of the Brazilian population, and expanding our fiber operation.

Operating Cash Flow for the year was R$13,714 million (+11.0% YoY), with a margin of 24.6% (+0.8 p.p. YoY) over net revenue.

Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$5,548 million in 2024 (+10.3% YoY). The Company delivered on its guidance of shareholder remuneration paid in 2024, distributing R$5,845 million (vs R$4,786 million in 2023), a growth of +22.1% YoY, reflecting a payout over net income of 105.3%. For the years 2025 and 2026, the Company reaffirms its commitment to distribute an amount equal to or greater than 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
