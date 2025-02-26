BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments reports result for year 2024

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the year-end report for the year 2024. The year-end report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website https://investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports. Below is a summary of the report.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments: "As we conclude 2024, BPC Instruments remains strong, having delivered another year of growth and operational expansion. Our focus on precision technology for the renewable and environmental sectors continues to drive our progress. By investing in new technologies and applications, tailoring solutions to customer needs, and expanding globally, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum in the years ahead."

Q4 | 2024-10-01-2024-12-31

Net sales amounted to 17,119 (13,494) KSEK.

EBIT amounted to 2,888 (3,193) KSEK.

Net profit for Q4 amounted to 2,339 (2,450) KSEK.

Earnings per share: 0.22 (0.23) SEK.

FY | 2024-01-01-2024-12-31

Net sales for the period amounted to 62,423 (50,123) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 16,283 (15,083) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 13,454 (11,881) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 1.29 (1.14) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 88 % (87 %).

Total cash and equivalents, including short-term investments, amounted to 33,982 (20,344) KSEK.

Significant events Q4 2024

On October 8, BPC secures two consecutive purchase orders from the California branch of a leading multinational oil and gas company, valued at approximately SEK 1.1 million. These orders, including two previous BPC® Core units and a BRS III DUO, will support the customer's renewable natural gas initiatives in North America. This brings the total order value from this client to SEK 2.6 million over the past year, reinforcing BPC's strong customer relationships and its role in advancing biogas and biomethane production.

On October 24, BPC Instruments secures an order from a prominent technical institution in India specialising in plastics engineering and polymer research. This order includes the supply of two BPC® Blue units, valued at approximately SEK 0,6 million. The institution will use the BPC® Blue instruments to assist its end customer in establishing an industrial-scale production facility for polylactic acid (PLA).

On December 12, BPC Instruments announces orders from KTH Sweden and University of Texas USA, totaling 1,1 MSEK. These orders include the newly launched BPC® Air, along with BPC's flagship product, Gas Endeavour® III.

Highlights after the end of the period

On January 8, BPC announces its upcoming relocation to new premises in Hasslanda, Lund. Developed in collaboration with Wihlborgs Fastigheter, this facility will be constructed over the next 1.5 years, specifically designed to align with BPC's goals for long-term business expansion. The relocation is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2026.

On January 24, BPC announces that the Board of Director's has resolved, subject to the subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting, to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 24.5 million, to the institutional investor Eiffel Investment Group. On February 12, BPC held an extra ordinary meeting that resolved the directed share issue to Eiffel Investment Group.

On February 20, BPC announces an order of approximately SEK 0.5 million from DairyExperts, a US-based organisation specialising in livestock health and nutrition. The order includes a Gas Endeavour® III system along with accessories designed to enhance feed analysis, optimise nutrition research, and drive innovation in the animal nutrition sector. The order is of strategic value and marks an important step in BPC's expansion into the U.S. animal nutrition market.

This information is such information that BPC Instruments AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on February 26, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

