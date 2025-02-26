KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q4 2024 Results

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q4 amounted to EURm 46.8 (EURm 32.6), while the operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -18.1 (EURm 4.6). Operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass, one-off biomass write-down and production tax was EURm 5.0 (EURm 4.6).

Harvest amounted to 6.668 tonnes in Q4 2024 (4.202 tonnes)

www.kaldvik.is/live

Attached is the presentation and report for Q4 2024:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2bdee55-2898-4a80-a920-70e8f993b624

Kaldvik, 26 February 2025

Contacts: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:

+354 843 0086(mobile)

