WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Stuttgart
26.02.25
09:47 Uhr
2,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDVIK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDVIK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,26010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2025 07:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q4 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q4 amounted to EURm 46.8 (EURm 32.6), while the operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -18.1 (EURm 4.6). Operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass, one-off biomass write-down and production tax was EURm 5.0 (EURm 4.6).

Harvest amounted to 6.668 tonnes in Q4 2024 (4.202 tonnes)

Web cast will be at 11:00 (CET)/ 10:00 Icelandic time on 26 February 2025 on the following link:

www.kaldvik.is/live

Attached is the presentation and report for Q4 2024:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2bdee55-2898-4a80-a920-70e8f993b624

Kaldvik, 26 February 2025

Contacts: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086(mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
