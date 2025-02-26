Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): 12M 2024 - Organic pro forma sales growth of 8%, with pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.1%

2024 organic pro forma sales growth of 8%, with pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.1%.

2025 outlook of 5-8% organic pro forma sales growth and 37-38% adjusted EBITDA margin.

2024 organic pro forma sales growth of 8% (Q4: 7%) and 8% on IFRS reported basis (Q4 7%). Food & Health Biosolutions at 7%,

and Planetary Health Biosolutions at 9%.

2024 pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.1% (2H 36.8%), with 35.2% for Food & Health Biosolutions and 36.8% for Planetary Health Biosolutions. 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin on IFRS reported base of 36.2% (2H 36.8%).

2024 pro forma cash flow from operating activities at EUR 1,032.5 million, including the positive one-off item in H1.

2024 contribution from cost synergies at ~1pp on pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin at an 80% run rate of the 3-year EUR 80-90m target.

Net debt/EBITDA at 1.4x year-end 2024 compared to 1.2x year-end 2023.

Proposed dividend of DKK 4.20/share (EUR 0.56) with the total pay-out for the year unchanged compared to previous year.

45 new innovations launched during the year.

EUR 100m share buyback program announced for 2025.

EUR 100m share buyback program announced for 2025.





Ester Baiget, President & CEO: "2024 was an excellent year where we executed strongly across the business, while at the same time integrating two extraordinary companies and becoming Novonesis. I am very pleased with the overall performance in both sales and earnings, where we clearly deliver from the strength of our well-diversified portfolio of sustainable biosolutions. We address and leverage opportunities as they arise across industries and markets, enabling a strong 8% organic sales growth and 36.1% adjusted EBITDA margin for the year. Despite global instability, Novonesis is in a strong position to continue to drive attractive organic sales growth and margin expansion, also in 2025."

Pro forma sales and financial performance (Full year comments unless otherwise indicated)

Pro forma sales amounted to EUR 3,945.5 million, an increase of 5% (organic +8%, currency -2%, M&A -1%). The 8% pro forma organic sales growth in 2024 comprised of volumes increasing by ~6% (Q4 ~5%) and pricing contributed ~2% (Q4 ~2%). Emerging markets grew by 12% organically, and developed markets increased by 6%. The pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 230bps to 36.1%, and the gross margin, excluding PPA inventory step-up and PPA depreciation and amortization, increased by 170bps to 56.7%. Pro forma adj. EPS was EUR 1.28, and if further adjusting for PPA amortization, it was EUR 1.73 per share, an increase of 15% compared to 2023, and stronger than initially expected.

Food & Health Biosolutions realized pro forma organic sales growth of 7% (Q4 7%). Pro forma sales were EUR 1,770.9 million, an increase of 3% (organic +7%, currency -1%, M&A -3% from the merger-related divestment of the lactase enzyme business). Food & Beverages grew by 8% organically, while Human Health grew by 5%.





Planetary Health Biosolutions realized pro forma organic sales growth of 9% (Q4 7%). Pro forma sales were EUR 2,174.6 million, an increase of 7% (organic +9%, currency -2%). Household Care grew by 13% organically, and Agriculture, Energy & Tech increased by 6%.





2025 outlook*

Novonesis expects continued strong performance in 2025, with a relatively stronger first half. Pro forma organic sales growth is expected to be at 5-8% (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries), including sales synergies and pricing. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at 37-38% including significant growth re-investments. Planetary Health Biosolutions as well as Food & Health Biosolutions are both expected to grow within the Group level range.

* The organic sales growth outlook for 2025 is based on 12 months' 2024 pro forma numbers for the consolidated business.

All outlook assumptions exclude the impact from acquiring dsm-firmenich's part of the Feed Enzyme Alliance, expected to close in 2025.

The 2025 outlook is based on current level of global trade tariffs.