Through SOLIDWORKS SkillForce, Dassault Systèmes will provide SOLIDWORKS licenses to students participating in internship or co-op programs, to facilitate hands-on, productive work experiences

Access to the latest AI-powered virtual twin technologies will bridge education and industry, empowering the next generation of engineers and designers

SOLIDWORKS SkillForce was unveiled today at Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE World event dedicated to the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user community

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of SOLIDWORKS SkillForce, its new global initiative to provide licenses of its SOLIDWORKS applications to students participating in internships to gain real-world work experience. Unique in the industry, SOLIDWORKS SkillForce will benefit students, businesses and industry by empowering the workforce of the future with the design, engineering and manufacturing skills needed to innovate in the generative economy.

Through SOLIDWORKS SkillForce, Dassault Systèmes will provide SOLIDWORKS licenses to students who have earned their Certified SOLIDWORKS Associate (CSWA) certification and are participating in a 3-6-month internship or co-op program. This ensures that students have access to the applications for the duration of their work-based learning experiences, allowing them to apply their verified skills directly in professional environments. By providing software licenses directly to student interns, the initiative supports the companies hosting them by removing barriers to software access and fostering a more efficient and productive internship experience.

As technologies reshape the way the world works and jobs continue to transform, students can train for and achieve their CSWA certification, bring their own SOLIDWORKS license into their internships, and build industry experience that enhances their career prospects. Businesses can benefit from interns who have this certification and access, and bring a higher skill level and greater productivity.

The initiative also aims to reduce the engineering talent gap by ensuring that students gain hands-on experience with the AI-powered virtual twin technologies used by millions across industry, while encouraging others to pursue CSWA certification as a professional credential.

"We are committed to nurturing the workforce of the future by equipping our student community with the skills they need to build a strong career path and succeed professionally," said Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, Customer Role Experience, Dassault Systèmes. "SOLIDWORKS SkillForce bridges the gap between education and industry by ensuring that student interns and co-op participants can use SOLIDWORKS applications on real projects, in real companies, and make real impact."

Dassault Systèmes announced SOLIDWORKS SkillForce today at 3DEXPERIENCE World, its annual event for the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user communities. Students attending the event can connect with industry leaders in design, engineering and manufacturing, and visit the 3DEXPERIENCE Edu zone in the 3DEXPERIENCE playground to discover applications, demos and career advice.

The SOLIDWORKS SkillForce initiative will officially launch on April 15.

