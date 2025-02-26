ResMed Inc.: ResMed's Fifth Annual Global Sleep Survey Reveals a World Struggling with Poor Sleep

New insights from 30,026 people across 13 markets show the global scale of poor sleep and its impact on health, work, and relationships

7 out of 10 employed respondents have called in sick at least once in their career due to poor sleep.

18% of couples reported sleeping in separate rooms due to snoring and restlessness.

Women report fewer quality sleep nights and more difficulties falling asleep than men.



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscores a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.

Despite a trend towards growing awareness of sleep's importance, many continue to suffer in silence and remain trapped in a cycle of exhaustion. The research reveals that nearly one in four (22%) respondents choose to just live with poor sleep rather than seek help. With poor sleep found to impact our lives, from work1, to relationships2, and mental health, there is an urgent need for increased awareness and action on sleep health.

A World Without Rest

About one-third of survey respondents report difficulty falling or staying asleep three or more times per week, citing stress (57%), anxiety (46%), and financial pressures (31%) as primary disruptors. While well-rested individuals experience improved mood, concentration, and productivity, those struggling with poor sleep report excessive daytime sleepiness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Yet few take proactive steps to improve their sleep health:

89% of respondents believe sleep makes them feel better about themselves, but only 24% would take immediate action to address sleep issues.



22% globally, and up to 41% in Australia, chose to "just live with" poor sleep.



45% do not track their sleep, missing valuable insights that could improve sleep quality.



"Sleep is as vital to health as diet and exercise, yet millions struggle in silence," said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., ResMed's Chief Medical Officer. "This research highlights an urgent gap in awareness and action-one that needs immediate attention, to improve global health outcomes."

Poor Sleep: The Hidden Drain on Workplace Productivity

Quality sleep directly impacts workplace performance, but many employees struggle due to sleep deprivation:

A staggering 71% of employed respondents globally have called in sick due to poor sleep at least once in their career, with the highest rates in India (94%), followed by China (78%), Singapore (73%), and the U.S. (70%).



Nearly half (47%) of the workforce surveyed feel that their sleep health isn't a priority for their employers, presenting an opportunity for employer initiatives to encourage healthy sleep habits.



Bedtime Blues: Sleep Impacts Relationships

Responses from the survey suggest that sleep may play an important role in the health of our relationships:

18% of couples permanently opt for a "sleep divorce," choosing to sleep apart due to snoring and restlessness.



Among those who sleep separately, 31% reported improved relationships, while 30% feel theirs have worsened.



Sleep separation also impacts intimacy - 28% say their sex life has improved, while 22% report the opposite.



Sleep Quality Isn't Equal Across Genders

Women experience poorer sleep quality than men:

Women report fewer nights of quality sleep than men (3.83 nights vs. 4.13 nights) per week.

38% of women struggle to fall asleep compared to 29% of men.

Hormonal changes-particularly menopause-are a significant but often overlooked factor affecting sleep, with 44% of menopausal women reporting difficulty falling asleep at least three times per week, compared to 33% of non-menopausal women.



Take Action on Sleep Health

"Chronic poor sleep impacts our relationships, workplace productivity, and increases the risk of cognitive decline, mood disorders, and serious health conditions like heart failure and stroke," added Dr. Nunez. "For individuals with untreated or poorly managed sleep apnea, these risks are even greater. That's why talking with a doctor about treating disrupted sleep is important."

Are you getting enough sleep? Read the full 2025 Global Sleep Surveyto learn more about the trends impacting the way we sleep. To assess your sleep health, take our sleep assessment.

Survey Methodology

ResMed commissioned a survey of 30,026 individuals in the United States (5,000), China (5,000), India (5,000), United Kingdom (2,000), Germany (2,004), France (2,001), Australia (1,501), Japan (1,500), Korea (1,500), Thailand (1,519), New Zealand (1,000), Singapore (1,000), and Hong Kong (1,001). The samples within each country were representative of the population's gender and age breakdowns. The survey was fielded by PureSpectrum from 12 to 28 December 2024.

