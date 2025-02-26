SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2025 - On February 20, the "Exploring New Growth" OPPO Ads Connect 2025 Southeast Asia Salon was successfully held in Singapore alongside the launch of OPPO Ads' new Device+ Marketing Solution. This is OPPO Ads' first platform-level event abroad, showcasing its strategic capabilities, creative accomplishments, market insights, and marketing product solutions. Attended by marketers, service providers, developers, industry practitioners, and other stakeholders, the salon promoted industry development and innovation. Expert speakers sparked discussion of leading-edge market development opportunities and helped to foster commercial growth.
OPPO Ads has dramatically expanded commercial use cases and traffic supply as the business has grown. In 2024, OPPO Ads' request volume increased by 300% with the introduction of new commercial applications such as PUSH, global search listing, Shelf card, and local video Feeds, with 140 million monthly active users on Southeast Asia's OS. In 2025, OPPO Ads will see significant advancements and growth in terms of shipment and traffic, as well as commercialization capabilities. The vast active user base provides a broad space for advertising placement and brings more marketing opportunities to advertisers.
Unlocking The "Retention" Code Through Product Iteration and Upgrade Hard Power
At the commercial product level, Kevin Wu introduced that OPPO Ads is leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovation to iterate and update product capabilities across three key dimensions:
Along with offering advertisers more effective marketing options to improve target user reach, these iterations have helped OPPO's business expand in terms of technology and innovation.
Device+: A Solution for One-Stop User Management
During the event, Gavin Zou unveiled the Device+ Marketing Solution, designed to help advertisers efficiently acquire large numbers of high-quality users, conduct user operations on the OPPO platform, and expand business boundaries. Based on OPPO's massive mobile Internet ecosystem, Device+ offers global clients a one-stop user management service through preload, advertising, and ecosystem cooperation. It covers new user acquisition, user activity improvement, and user conversion, among other things, to meet clients' user operation needs at various stages.
Future Outlook: Collaborating for Long-Term Success
The OPPO Ads Connect 2025 Southeast Asia Salon marks a significant step for OPPO Ads in the Southeast Asian market and serves as a vibrant platform for industry exchanges. During the roundtable, Jenny Wang, OPPO Ads Sales Director of Southeast Asia Area, Nita Wang, OPPO Ads Sales Director, and guests from leading companies such as Agoda, AIDC, DTI and AppsFlyer exchanged insights on Southeast Asian industry trends and marketing needs. They identified key challenges, strategized effective solutions, and discussed leveraging OPPO's comprehensive advertising solutions to enhance user acquisition and user engagement.
This event demonstrates OPPO Ads' innovative marketing value, outstanding OS system capabilities, and diversified solutions in commercial marketing, providing advertisers with more comprehensive support and more boundless business opportunities. Whether it is the development of emerging markets or the deep cultivation of mature markets, OPPO Ads is helping clients grow their businesses.
Looking ahead, OPPO Ads will continue to enhance its commercial capabilities and collaborate with ecosystem partners to explore new cooperative opportunities and promote ongoing industry growth and prosperity.
