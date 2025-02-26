VeroSource to support cutting edge Digital Twin technology on its VS Data-as-a-Service Platform, delivering real-time insights and advanced data visualization to optimize healthcare operations.

A Digital Twin is a virtual model of a healthcare system or facility that provides real-time insights for better decision-making. By simulating operations without disruption, this technology allows healthcare managers to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient care.

Key Features of VeroSource's Digital Twin technology includes Seamless Data Integration and Dynamic Virtual Modelling. It also incorporates data sources-such as population demographics, disease trends, and other critical external factors to help healthcare professionals make more precise and data-driven decisions.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary VeroSource Solutions Inc. ("VeroSource") has unveiled new Digital Twin functionality on its proprietary VS Data-as-a-Service Platform ("VS Platform"). A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of a healthcare system or facility. It is a digital copy allowing for analysis and prediction without directly manipulating the operations of the healthcare facility. With the ability to provide a comprehensive, real-time view of healthcare facility operations, the new Digital Twin technology is transforming the way facility managers and decision-makers approach the complexities of healthcare environments.

VeroSource's Digital Twin technology incorporates additional data sources-such as population demographics, disease trends, and other critical external factors to help healthcare professionals make even more precise and data-driven decisions. This holistic approach ensures that healthcare facilities are not only optimized for day-to-day operations, but also prepared to meet future demands and challenges. VeroSource's suite of solutions is designed to drive down healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes by providing health system leaders with actionable insights derived from advanced data visualization.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, commented, "VeroSource's Digital Twin technology marks a significant milestone in the integration of advanced technology into healthcare facility operations, providing a new level of insight and control for healthcare professionals striving to deliver the highest quality of care, make data-driven decisions, reduce costs, and optimize their resources. This innovation aligns seamlessly with HEALWELL's vision of leveraging AI and technology to enhance healthcare efficiency and improve patient outcomes at scale."

Key Features of VeroSource's Digital Twin Functionality:

Seamless Data Integration: VeroSource's Digital Twin securely integrates HL7 and ERP data into the VS Platform, ensuring that key data on facility traffic is centralized and easily accessible. Dynamic Virtual Modeling: The platform uses this data to create an accurate, real-time virtual replica of the healthcare facility, offering an immersive and detailed visualization of operations. Enhanced Decision-Making: Facility managers and decision-makers can gain actionable insights into facility capacity and assess the impact of potential decisions-such as adding clinical staff or expanding space-enabling more efficient and effective management.

Mark McAllister, CEO of VeroSource, commented, "By providing healthcare managers with a complete and dynamic view of their facility's operations, VeroSource's Digital Twin is set to drive smarter decision-making that improves patient care and operational efficiency. This solution represents the future of healthcare management, equipping organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex environment."

VeroSource securely integrates health data from sources such as EMRs, pharmacies and hospital information systems into a single platform which is used for analysis across a variety of applications. The Company has developed and validated best-in-class capabilities in data management, interoperability and rendering which are key capabilities when unlocking clinical value and addressing unmet needs for patients and providers. VeroSource harnesses AI technology via its VS Data-as-a-Service platform, enabling powerful data visualization and unlocking value through actionable insights. The VeroSource infrastructure and suite of digital health solutions is fully compatible with HEALWELL's AI capabilities, enabling the expansion of HEALWELL's digital co-pilot tools into the VeroSource footprint as well as VeroSource's data interoperability and visualization tools to be used across HEALWELL's footprint.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential for HEALWELL and its partners to continually leverage advancements in expert AI technologies to develop new products and services or enhance existing ones to serve its existing (and future) customer base, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "possibility", "opportunity", "pending", "proposition", "continue to", "improve" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage is relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL; that HEALWELL will be successful in identifying, executing and integrating new acquisitions, investments and/or partnerships, the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242436

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI