Altron's pre-close update confirmed that FY25 headline EPS from continuing operations would be at least ZAR1.44 (+40% y-o-y), broadly in line with our forecast. Overall, the Platforms segment saw a strong performance, the IT Services and Distribution segments traded in line with previous guidance and the company is talking to a potential buyer for Nexus. We expect a further trading update when Altron has more certainty over the expected EPS range.

