Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewing company, achieved remarkable financial results in 2024, with total revenue climbing 2.7% to $59.77 billion despite declining sales volumes. The company's strategic focus on efficient cost management yielded impressive returns, driving normalized EBITDA up by 8.2% to $20.96 billion. Revenue per hectoliter increased by 4.3%, demonstrating strong pricing power. The company's digital transformation continues to advance, with its B2B platform BEES now handling 75% of revenue transactions. The BEES Marketplace showed exceptional growth, with trading volume surging 57% to $2.5 billion. In the U.S. market, the company strengthened its position through successful performance of key brands.

Future Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Looking ahead to 2025, the company maintains an optimistic stance, projecting EBITDA growth of 4-8%. Despite challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly a 19% volume decline in China, the company has increased shareholder value through a 22% dividend hike to €1.00 per share. Additionally, the brewing giant has already executed $750 million of its $2 billion share buyback program, with planned capital expenditure ranging between $3.5-4 billion for the coming year.

