FIBBL SECURES €3M TO FUEL 3D MOMENTUM WITH LEADING BRANDS

E-commerce Engagement Soars with Interactive Product Experiences

Key Highlights:

Fibbl secured €3M in new funding as leading footwear and bag brands embrace the Fibbl 3D/AR platform.

Fibbl transforms physical products into interactive experiences using 3D viewer, virtual try-on and augmented reality placement.

Monthly user interactions with Fibbl technology grew from 160,000 to 2.3 million in 12 months.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibbl, the world's first plug-and-play platform for integrating 3D and AR technologies into e-commerce, has secured €3 million in additional funding to accelerate its expansion and further develop its technology. The round was led by the existing lead investor, Industrifonden. This investment will enable Fibbl to scale production capacity, enhance platform capabilities, and support a growing number of brands looking to transform online shopping experiences.

-"Over the past year, we've seen exponential demand for our 3D solutions-from hundreds of digital models to thousands, and now tens of thousands," said Henrik Arlestig, CEO and co-founder of Fibbl. "This funding allows us to push the boundaries even further, expanding our reach, enhancing our technology, and ensuring that brands can offer their customers a superior, immersive shopping experience. We're entering a new era where static images simply aren't enough."

Extraordinary Market Traction and Adoption

Fibbl has gained remarkable traction over the past 12 months, with major brands such as SAMSONITE, Intersport, Rossignol, Hoff, and Lutha adopting its 3D approach. Long-term partners like GANT and Björn Borg have also deepened their investment in 3D, proving the impact of enhanced digital product experiences.

2.3 million+ end-user interactions with Fibbl technology in January 2025, up from 160,000 in January 2024

with Fibbl technology in January 2025, up from 160,000 in January 2024 80% increase in time spent on product pages after integrating Fibbl's 3D solutions, leading to higher conversions and lower return rates

after integrating Fibbl's 3D solutions, leading to higher conversions and lower return rates Demonstrated reduction in content production time and costs based on customer case studies.

With this new funding, Fibbl will expand its 3D model production capabilities to meet demand and move toward its goal of making 3D accessible, affordable, and scalable.

-"Fibbl has built strong momentum, and we continue to support them as they scale their technology and expand their reach. The growing adoption by leading brands underscores the shift towards more interactive online shopping experiences, and we look forward to seeing Fibbl take the next step in their journey," comments Caroline Wadstein, Investor, Industrifonden.

Fibbl 3D technology innovation

Fibbl's platform enables brands to seamlessly integrate 3D and AR (augmented reality) throughout their commercial processes. Starting with the physical product, Fibbl creates high-quality 3D models that enable improved e-commerce visualization and replace product images and videos. The platform delivers increased time spent by features like 3D viewers, virtual try-ons, and augmented reality solutions, while also providing content creators with industry-standard 3D files for marketing teams to create additional marketing content and CGI experiences.

For more information, visit www.fibbl.com

Press contact:

Patrik von Bergen, CMO, +46 766 310 735, patrik@fibbl.com Book a meeting

About Fibbl:

Our mission is to make digital product experiences exceed physical ones through innovative display technologies and seamless platform integrations. Headquartered in Stockholm, Fibbl serves leading footwear and bag brands across Europe, transforming their commercial capabilities by making 3D and AR technology accessible, affordable, and scalable.

