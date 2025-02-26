Bioz, Inc. , the premier provider of AI-powered citation management solutions, is proud to spotlight its successful partnership with StressMarq Biosciences . This collaboration highlights the transformative impact of Bioz Badges , which seamlessly integrate citation data into product pages, driving higher engagement and increased sales conversions.

StressMarq Biosciences utilizes Bioz Prime Badges, the most popular solution among Bioz's vendor offerings, to seamlessly display citation data from scientific publications on their product webpages. The badges empower researchers by providing real-world evidence of StressMarq's products in action, supporting applications like neuroscience, cell signaling, and protein misfolding research. With the ability to filter article snippets by technique, author, publication date, journal, and impact factor, the Prime Badges enhance accessibility to relevant methodologies and outcomes, simplifying decision-making and instilling greater confidence in StressMarq's products.

One of the standout benefits for StressMarq has been the alignment between high-performing products and the most-clicked badges. By providing actionable insights through Bioz's Vendor Stats Dashboard, the company has identified a clear correlation between badge activity and sales success.

"The data from Bioz's Stats Dashboard not only helps us understand product performance but also gives us actionable insights to refine our marketing strategies. It's exciting to see the badges actively driving engagement", Wanida Vongpraseuth , Technical Marketing Associate at StressMarq Biosciences, remarked. Brenda Knox , Director of Marketing at StressMarq Biosciences, also praised the collaboration: "Partnering with Bioz has been an outstanding experience. The badges are more than just a tool-they're a bridge that connects researchers with the data they need to make informed decisions. Seeing the strong alignment between high click-through rates and sales success confirms the value Bioz brings to our business."

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, added: "StressMarq Biosciences has fully embraced the power of data-driven insights to elevate their customer engagement. Their success exemplifies how suppliers can use Bioz Badges to increase visibility and foster trust. We're thrilled to support their innovative team and look forward to continuing this rewarding partnership."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About StressMarq Biosciences

StressMarq Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative research tools for neurodegenerative disease research. Their extensive product portfolio includes fibrillar and oligomeric protein constructs, antibodies, assay kits, and other essential reagents designed to support cutting-edge research. Committed to empowering scientists, StressMarq ensures the highest quality standards, enabling researchers to accelerate discovery, gain groundbreaking insights, and advance the frontiers of science.

Helpful Links

