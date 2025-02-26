Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Unveils Developer Solutions Suite With New Integration API, Accelerating Innovation in Hospitality Tech

Industry leader introduces comprehensive integration framework with revenue-sharing partnership model

Lighthouse, the leading commercial intelligence platform for travel and hospitality, today announced the launch of its Integration API as part of the new Lighthouse Developer Solutions suite. This strategic initiative accelerates innovation in the hospitality tech ecosystem by enabling technology providers to build certified integrations while creating new revenue opportunities.

Industry-wide, the demand for seamless technology integration continues to grow. The Lighthouse Integration API addresses this need by offering a comprehensive framework that goes beyond basic connectivity.

Technology providers - from Property Management Systems (PMS) to Channel Managers - can now develop direct integrations while maintaining control over their development process and timeline.

"Innovation and collaboration are at the core of Lighthouse's DNA," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "Our Integration API makes it easier than ever for hospitality tech providers to connect with our platform and create value. Partners can now integrate in weeks, not months, with full support from our team. Importantly, we're aligning our incentives through revenue-sharing opportunities. When our partners succeed, we succeed."

The Integration API delivers a comprehensive development framework including detailed documentation, sandbox environments, and dedicated technical support. Partners can implement either one-way data access or full two-way synchronization, enabling real-time exchange of rates, inventory, and performance metrics.

The platform supports multiple integration types: Business Intelligence for enhanced reporting, Benchmark Insight for competitive positioning, Pricing Manager for revenue optimization, and Channel Manager for streamlined distribution.

For independent hotels' technology providers, the Integration API offers a particularly compelling opportunity to enhance their market position. Partners can leverage Lighthouse's extensive dataset and commercial intelligence capabilities while maintaining their unique value proposition. The program includes:

A structured certification process with dedicated technical support

Access to comprehensive documentation and testing environments

Revenue-sharing opportunities through successful integrations

Joint marketing initiatives and access to Lighthouse's 70,000+ customer base

Ability to offer enhanced value to existing customers through deeper integration

Early adopters are seeing clear results - from streamlined operations to new revenue. This marks another step in Lighthouse's commitment to helping hospitality tech providers succeed. "By committing to an open platform, we're not just offering technical integration, we're creating a collaborative ecosystem where partners can grow their business while delivering more value to their hotel customers," added Fitzpatrick. "This is just the beginning of our commitment to empowering hospitality tech providers with world-class developer solutions."

To start integrating with Lighthouse's platform today, visit: https://mylh.co/4gRkuFG

Contact Information

Adam Swart

Global Head of Brand

adam.swart@mylighthouse.com

917-359-8969





SOURCE: Lighthouse Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire