ASG Superconductors S.p.A.: MROpenEVO at ECR 2025 with an AI-ready upgrade for further enhanced image quality and faster examinations; new system soon available in Georgia

GENOA, Italy, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlocking the future of joint and spine imaging with the Latest Evolution of MROpenEvo: the only truly open MRI System at ECR 2025.

Thanks to the optimization of key technical features, the latest version of the helium-free, MgB2-based MRI scanner delivers exceptional image quality while reducing scan times by up to 50%.

Discover the innovative features of MROpenEvo, a groundbreaking MRI system specifically designed for joint, neuro, and spine imaging. It offers ample space for children, larger patients, and individuals with claustrophobia, ensuring comfort for all.

The new image acquisition algorithm, based on the "compressed sensing" technique, combines parallel imaging with sparse data sampling and iterative reconstruction. This combination leads to faster scan times and enhanced resolution. The "compressed sensing" technique is applicable to both 2D and 3D sequences across all anatomies.

In the meantime, the patient centric design MRI system developed by ASG Superconductors arrives in another new country: MROpenEvo will be shortly available in Georgia @ Tbilisi State Medical University and Ingorokva High Medical Technology University Clinic.

Prof. Giorgi Ingorokva declared: "I am proud announcing that our hospital will be the first clinic in Georgia to install the groundbreaking Open MRI system. It will enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care in the region."

Nowadays MROpen Evo is available in USA, Canada, UK, Italy, Portugal, Kuwait, and the innovative MgB2 superconducting technology - the key element driving the unique and distinctive open design - has reached over 2.5 million hours of operation.

Join us at ECR2025 in Vienna, Hall X4, Booth 410, to experience MROpen Evo with our experts and discover how this innovative and unparalleled MRI system can enhance your practice.

