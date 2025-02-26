ERS Genomics: European Patent Office Grants CVC Portfolio Key CRISPR Patent

European Patent Office grants new CRISPR/Cas9 patent (EP 4 289 948) to CVC, with broad claims covering guide RNAs and their combination with Cas9.

Patent strengthens CVC's leading position in European CRISPR IP landscape, providing security to over 150 ERS Genomics licensees.

DUBLIN and CHESTER, England, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics ('ERS'), which was established to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property developed by Prof. Emmanuelle Charpentier announced today that the European Patent Office ('EPO') has published its decision to grant patent number EP 4 289 948. The divisional patent includes broad independent claims covering single guide RNAs, modified DNA-targeting RNAs and the combination guide RNAs with Cas9. Prof. Charpentier, along with The Regents of the University of California and the University of Vienna (collectively known as CVC), co-owns the patent.

John E Milad, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: "The EPO's decision to grant EP 4 289 948 with broad claims reinforces CVC's leadership position in CRISPR IP in Europe and validates our strategic decision to self-revoke two legacy CRISPR/Cas9 patents. This decision provides our 150+ licensees with greater confidence in their rights, while maintaining CVC's established patent leadership in Europe."

"We also look forward to the forthcoming decision on CRISPR patent Interference in the US. Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to hold foundational and essential patents that give our licensees protection and allow them to operate with confidence in the field of CRISPR/Cas9. Today's approval by the EPO only further strengthens our position."

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the 'CVC Patents') co-owned by Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier. A license to the CVC Patents is essential for ensuring freedom to operate when practicing the use of CRISPR/Cas9 in all cells. The CVC Patents include over 130 patents worldwide, with over 50 patents in the US alone, covering over 1,400 claims.

Licenses to the CVC Patents are available from ERS Genomics for both research use and commercial applications outside of the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. ERS Genomics' licenses support a wide range of applications, including life sciences research tools, kits and reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; development of cell lines for drug discovery and screening; bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins; advancements in companion animal and livestock health; and diverse synthetic biology applications such as producing enzymes, biofuels and chemicals.

Current licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, ThermoFisher Scientific, Corteva, Lonza, Taconic, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, Synthego and Cargill. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

