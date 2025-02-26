The global solar module industry is expected to regain a sustainable balance in the next six months, Yana Hryshko, head of Solar Supply Chain Research for Wood Mackenzie, told pv magazine. She explains why solar module prices may increase soon, suggesting that Tier 1 modules prices could reach $0. 14-$0. 15/W by the end of this year, and discusses how consolidation is materializing within the global PV industry. Solar module prices are expected to increase significantly from current levels in the next six months, according to Yana Hryshko, head of Solar Supply Chain Research for Wood Mackenzie. ...

