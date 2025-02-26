Anzeige
26.02.2025
Also Sophia LTD: Also Sophia Celebrates 5 Years in Retail with Ramadan & Eid Decor Now Available Across Canada and Expanding to the Middle East

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ramadan approaches, Also Sophia is proud to announce the launch of its latest Ramadan and Eid home decor collection, now available in major retail stores across Canada. Celebrating five years in retail, the company continues its partnership with Walmart Canada and expands into the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Founder of Also Sophia, Sophia, beautifully displays the beloved 'Ramadan Mubarak' table sign-one of the brand's most popular home decor pieces. Designed to bring warmth and elegance to Ramadan celebrations, this piece is a staple for creating a festive and inviting space. Elevate your home with meaningful decor that reflects tradition and joy. - AlsoSophia RamadanMubarak FestiveDecor

Also Sophia revolutionized seasonal retail by introducing high-quality, culturally resonant decor for Ramadan and Eid in Canada. What started as a side hustle while Sophia worked full-time in healthcare leadership has grown into a brand that partners with leading retailers to bring minority celebrations into mainstream seasonal aisles.

"This is a milestone year for Also Sophia," says founder Sophia Noreen. "Five years ago, we took a leap to create space in retail for Ramadan and Eid decor. Today, Muslim families across Canada and the Middle East can find meaningful, beautifully crafted decor in major stores. That's a win for diversity in seasonal retail."

This year's collection features lanterns, banners, tableware, and modern decor blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics. With growing demand for festive decor celebrating diverse holidays, Also Sophia has solidified Ramadan and Eid decor as a staple in seasonal departments.

Beyond commercial success, the brand champions representation in retail. Its partnerships with large retailers, including Walmart Canada, encourage broader inclusivity in seasonal markets.

With Ramadan and International Women's Day approaching, it's the perfect time to highlight local women-led businesses like Also Sophia. The brand remains committed to ensuring homes worldwide can celebrate Ramadan and Eid with beautiful, accessible decor.

Consumers can find the 2025 collection online and in major retail stores across Canada and key markets in the Middle East.

For media inquiries, contact: Mariam Shahid, mariam.s@alsosophia.com, www.alsosophia.com

Introducing the Also Sophia brand-where culture, celebration, and creativity come together. With a mission to embrace diversity and inclusivity, Also Sophia curates products that honor traditions while adding a modern touch. Our signature tagline, 'United in Diversity,' reflects our commitment to bringing people together through meaningful decor and lifestyle products. AlsoSophia UnitedInDiversity CelebrateTogether

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627988/Also_Sophia_LTD_Also_Sophia_Celebrates_5_Years_in_Retail_with_Ra.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627987/Also_Sophia_LTD_Also_Sophia_Celebrates_5_Years_in_Retail_with_Ra.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/also-sophia-celebrates-5-years-in-retail-with-ramadan--eid-decor-now-available-across-canada-and-expanding-to-the-middle-east-302385636.html

