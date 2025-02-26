Direct Relief Awarded Seoul Peace Prize for Its Humanitarian Medical Work

The Seoul Peace Prize, established in 1990 to commemorate the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to world peace and cooperation.

Direct Relief has been awarded the 2025 Seoul Peace Prize for its longstanding humanitarian work in delivering medical resources to advance global health and aid communities impacted by disasters and conflicts, the prize committee announced Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The Seoul Peace Prize, established to commemorate the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to world peace and cooperation. The selection process involves approximately 1,300 nominators from South Korea and around the world, including internationally renowned figures from various fields.

"By promptly and efficiently delivering medical supplies, Direct Relief has not only protected lives and ensured psychological stability, but has also instilled hope for a new beginning," the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation said. "It has demonstrated humanitarianism and made a significant contribution to the advancement of human welfare."

The Seoul Peace Prize has been awarded every other year since 1990. As the 17th recipient of the prize, Direct Relief joins a distinguished group of laureates including former Czech President and human rights champion Václav Havel, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, renowned economist Muhammad Yunus, and Doctors Without Borders.

"Direct Relief is deeply honored to receive the Seoul Peace Prize," said Dr. Byron Scott, CEO of Direct Relief. "This recognition affirms our belief that public health is a requirement for societal health. When communities have access to healthcare, they build resilience against the destabilizing forces of disasters, conflict, and poverty."

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies - without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

From its beginnings in 1948-when Estonian immigrant William Zimdin started sending food, clothing, and medicine to post-war Europe-Direct Relief has upheld one defining principle: every individual deserves high-quality health care, no matter their circumstance.

Over the past seven-plus decades, that commitment has guided the organization to become one of the world's largest humanitarian nonprofits, delivering over $16 billion in medical aid and $350 million in grants to 136 countries and all 50 U.S. states?since year 2000.

A young patient is seen at Kisenyi Health Center in Kampala, Uganda. The health center is supported by donated medical aid from Direct Relief. (Photo by David Uttley for Direct Relief)

