Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - RadiXplore, a company revolutionizing mineral exploration through advanced AI-powered search and analysis of historical mining reports, is excited to announce its participation in PDAC 2025. With a mission to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals essential for a sustainable future, RadiXplore enables mining companies to uncover hidden deposits faster and more efficiently.

Visit RadiXplore at Booth #7526N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

PDAC Presentations:

Exhibitor Spotlight: RadiXplore will showcase its AI platform that searches and analyzes unstructured data from Canadian open file reports, uncovering hidden deposits and accelerating discoveries.

Exploration Insight: Russell Menezes, RadiXplore's CEO, will present real-world case studies demonstrating how the platform replicates geological workflows to enhance decision-making, with a focus on IOCG deposits.

About RadiXplore

RadiXplore has developed a platform designed to handle the complexity and scale of unstructured geological datasets, replicating real-world geological workflows. Unlike generic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions, RadiXplore goes beyond simple data retrieval by analyzing, interpreting, and mapping exploration insights from diverse sources.

The platform offers access to a curated repository of over 50 million pages of exploration data spanning 200 years, from leading mining jurisdictions, including:

Canada: Ontario (GeologyOntario), British Columbia (ARIS), Quebec (Sigeom)

Ontario (GeologyOntario), British Columbia (ARIS), Quebec (Sigeom) Australia: Western Australia (WAMEX), Queensland (QDEX), South Australia (SARIG)

Western Australia (WAMEX), Queensland (QDEX), South Australia (SARIG) Saudi Arabia: NGD

NGD Financial Exchanges: Insights from platforms like the ASX

Subscribers can instantly search this database or deploy RadiXplore privately to unlock the full value of proprietary data. The platform seamlessly integrates historical and modern datasets, enriching exploration workflows and driving more informed decision-making.

Interested parties can learn more about RadiXplore at: www.radixplore.com

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242442

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event