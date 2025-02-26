Highlights:

Metal Energy has received results for a 60 km 2 ground-based AMT survey covering the eastern part of Highland Valley project.

AMT maps intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek Batholith, which hosts Canada's largest copper mine - Teck's Highland Valley Copper operation.

Based on the results, Metal Energy has identified seven targets, including high-priority Zone 2 and Zone 1.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce that it has completed and received inversion results for a large 60 km2 ground-based Audio Magnetotellurics (AMT) survey covering the eastern part of its Highland Valley project. This AMT data is an important part of the Company's systematic, multi-parameter exploration targeting strategy at Highland Valley.

What does AMT see?

AMT helps map different intrusive phases of the Late Triassic Guichon Creek Batholith, which hosts Canada's largest copper mine - Teck's Highland Valley Copper operation. These phases have distinct physical properties that can be identified using AMT, magnetics, and gravity:

Younger/Inner Phases (Bethsaida, Skeena, Bethlehem) - More resistive, less magnetic, and less dense. These are the primary source of mineralization in the district.

Older/Outer Phases (Highland Valley, Border) - Less resistive, more magnetic, and denser. These often contain mineralization.

Interpretation of Results

Our data suggests a northeast-dipping contact between the inner and outer batholith, with irregularities extending upward (Figure 1). Mineralization is found within (Zone 1) and along the boundaries (Zone 2) of similar AMT resistors, making them high-priority exploration targets. These features may represent intrusive dike swarms, stocks, or cupolas-structures known to concentrate mineralization in porphyry Cu systems.

While the AMT survey does not directly detect mineralized zones due to its broad 500 m spacing, porphyry Cu mineralization and alteration can influence the resistivity patterns identified. Additionally, geophysical data may highlight younger post-mineral faults that displaced the Guichon internal contacts, which are best seen in the Company's high-resolution airborne magnetic data (Figure 2).





Figure 1: Cross Section through Zone 1 and Chataway Target, demonstrating the geometry of interpreted intrusive units indicated by AMT resistivity patterns

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7926/242396_fig1.jpg





Figure 2: Map of aeromagnetic TMI data, interpreted faults, known deposits and exploration target areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7926/242396_fig2.jpg

Next Steps: Exploration Targeting

AMT resistivity patterns in map view reveal batholith features and post-intrusion faulting (Figure 3). We have identified exploration targets by combining AMT resistivity with airborne magnetic data.

Ongoing integration of historical geological, geochemical, magnetic, and IP survey data will refine these targets. This will be followed by mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys. As the process continues, target areas will be further refined, and drill holes will be prioritized.





Figure 3: Map of AMT resistivity at 1,200m elevation, known deposits and exploration target areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7926/242396_fig3.jpg

Initial Exploration Target Areas - Eastern Highland Valley

Billy Lake: A large AMT resistive zone aligns with a strong Cu-in-soil anomaly. Bounded by faults, it is interpreted as an uplifted fault block bringing younger intrusive rocks close to surface.

Zone 2: Mineralization occurs in a conductive zone adjacent to an AMT resistor, open to the southwest and north. It lies within a large fault wedge, possibly down-dropped relative to surrounding rocks.

Zone 1: A north-south trending resistive zone with fault offsets and potential for parallel mineralized zones, based on geophysical and historical drilling data.

Mystery: Similar geology and geophysics to Zone 1, with historical drill holes intersecting copper mineralization.

Chataway: A covered area beneath glacial overburden with strong geophysical characteristics. Limited historical drilling near its margins has intercepted copper.

LeRoy Lake: An unexplored area northeast of Zone 1, Zone 2, and Billy Lake, with promising geophysical signatures but no drilling or significant historical exploration.

Sho: Stock-like AMT resistivity features near narrow, high-grade copper intersections in historical drill holes.

