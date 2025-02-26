AscellaHealth, LLC: AscellaHealth Supports Rare Disease Patients and Caregivers in Observance of Rare Disease Day, February 28

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, reaffirms its commitment to supporting the 300 millionindividuals worldwide affected by rare diseases. In recognition of Rare Disease Day, held annually on the last day of February, the AscellaHealth team participates in this global initiative to raise awareness about rare diseases and highlight the strength and unity within these communities. Emphasizing the need for equitable access to care, AscellaHealth acknowledges that over 6,000rare diseases are known, 72% of which are genetic, and 70% of genetic rare diseases begin in childhood.

"The mission of AscellaHealth is closely aligned with the goals of Rare Disease Day, placing patients at the forefront and standing in solidarity with the rare disease community," says Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth. "Every day, our team works to advance customized clinical programs and services that support rare disease research, expedite diagnosis and treatment, and enhance therapeutic outcomes and access to novel therapies. Although rare diseases may affect smaller patient populations individually, they still impact millions and pose significant challenges to society."

Belazi points to AscellaHealth's end-to-end solutions that accelerate the discovery and commercialization of life-changing therapies that improve the lives of rare disease patients globally.

AscellaHealth collaborates with specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide to advance innovative research and accelerate the launch of groundbreaking cell and gene therapies (CGTs) that have the potential to cure or slow the progression of rare diseases. The Company's expert teams also work closely with payers to explore reimbursement strategies and benefit management approaches that enhance access to high-cost treatments. Dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions, AscellaHealth helps improve operational efficiency, broaden access and drive better outcomes for members.

In honor of Rare Disease Day, and as part of our ongoing Podcast Pulse series, AscellaHealth has produced a special podcastthat showcases inspiring stories from patients who have benefited from the support of our dedicated care coordinators throughout their rare disease journey. We celebrate their strength and resilience, proudly amplifying their voices in recognition of this meaningful day.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.