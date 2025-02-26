The 2BS Association Approves SCS Global Services As Its Newest Certification Body

2BS Certification expands SCS' portfolio of solutions for the biofuels, food, and feed industries

SCS Global Services is proud to announce its new role as a certification body (CB) for the 2BS (Biomass, Biofuel Sustainability) Certification standard, an essential initiative dedicated to evaluating and verifying the sustainability in the supply chain of biofuels, biomass and biomethane, in compliance with the criteria set by the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

The expansion of 2BS certification coincides with the European Commission's January 2025 recognition of the 2BS certification's co-processing procedures, enabling companies to combine renewable materials with traditional fossil-based materials in a process that complies with the RED II directives.

2BS has two distinct sustainability certification schemes against which SCS is approved to audit and certify global companies: 2BSvs, under the RED II, and 2BSXtra, for Food and Feed. The 2BSvs scheme covers agricultural biomass, wastes and residues, materials and renewable energies and covers the entire process from the collection of biomass and other inputs and right up to the processing and production of biofuels, bioliquids and biomass fuels. The 2BSXtra scheme certifies processed and raw agricultural materials intended for human and animal consumption, focusing on producers that aim to use lower carbon feedstocks.

"We are pleased to offer both 2BS Certifications," said Erika Bartolomei, SCS Program Manager. "Our team is fully equipped to assess every step of the certification process, from sourcing raw materials to final product processing. Leveraging our expertise, we aim to drive responsible practices and help clients verify compliance with the 2BS certification program efficiently and effectively, worldwide."

Caroline Aba, Commercial Manager, of 2BS adds, "We are delighted to welcome SCS Global Services as the eighth recognized certification body for this important scheme. SCS's expertise, commitment to sustainability and years of experience in biofuels will be invaluable in ensuring compliance with the certification's standards."

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40 th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

For more information, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/2bs-certification .

