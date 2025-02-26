Anzeige
26.02.2025 12:42 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

26 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 25 February 2025

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£48.291million

Including current year income and expenses

£48.530million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

254.49p

Including current year income and expenses

255.75p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

255.31p

Including current year income and expenses

256.46p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


