Swiss renewable energy market intelligence provider Pexapark says European developers signed 25 power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a combined 790 MW during the first month of this year. European developers signed 25 PPAs for 790 MW in January 2024, according to the latest report from Pexapark. The result is a 7% month-on-month decrease in terms of deal count and a 62% drop in contracted capacity compared to December, which was the second-strongest month of 2024. However, it falls largely in line with the result from the first month of 2024, when 22 PPAs were signed for 916 MW, leading to Pexapark ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...