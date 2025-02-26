Turning groundbreaking research from the Institut Pasteur with the support of Argobio's start-up studio, into novel treatments for cancer, inflammatory diseases and viral infections.

The platform leverages state-of-the-art generative artificial intelligence (AI) to design selective inhibitors of the Sec61/translocon molecular complex for blocking and degrading disease-causing proteins.

Enodia Therapeutics is the winner of Pfizer sponsor BioLabs Paris Hotel Dieu coveted 2025 Golden Ticket competition.

Argobio and the Institut Pasteur proudly announce the launch of Enodia Therapeutics, a groundbreaking French biotech company dedicated to block and degrade disease-causing proteins for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases and viral infections. "With the convergence of an unprecedented diverse set of small molecules inhibitors of the Sec61/translocon molecular complex and advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI), our vision is to develop novel small molecules drugs with good pharmaceuticals properties that could overcome the most critical limitations of today's medicines," said Yves Ribeill, CEO of Enodia Therapeutics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250226159279/en/

Enodia Therapeutics stems from pioneering research at the Institut Pasteur, with the discovery of the mechanism of action of Mycolactone, a natural Sec61 inhibitor responsible for Buruli Ulcers. "Our infectious diseases research revealed a new way to target disease-causing proteins. This breakthrough highlights how fundamental research can help uncover entirely new therapeutic opportunities," said Pr. Caroline Demangel, co-founder of Enodia Therapeutics and Head of the Immunobiology and Therapy Unit at the Institut Pasteur.

Rooted in groundbreaking research at the Institut Pasteur and supported by Argobio, Enodia Therapeutics received Pfizer x BioLabs' prestigious Golden Ticket Award. "This recognition supports our newest small molecule Targeted Protein Degrader (TPD) developed by the combined teams of Argobio and the Institut Pasteur. We are grateful for Pfizer's support and proud to be part of the vibrant BioLabs life sciences ecosystem in Paris Hotel Dieu, where collaboration and innovation are driving significant advancements in healthcare," Yves Ribeill remarked.

"Pfizer is committed to supporting innovative biotech startups that have the potential to redefine patient care. We are excited to see how Enodia Therapeutics will harness its technology for novel treatment approaches," said Dr. Luca Mollo, Vice-President and Medical Director at Pfizer in France.

Enodia Therapeutics was incubated by Argobio, a premier French biotech studio company dedicated to fostering innovative science and accelerating its transition into a fully-fledged biotech company. The scientific project behind Enodia Therapeutics was supported by the Institut Pasteur's Innovation Accelerator. The aim of this program is to accelerate the market launch of innovative products resulting from laboratory discoveries. With the creation of its first spin-off company in 1997, the Institut Pasteur has been a pioneer in the creation of spin-off companies based on its research. To date the Institut Pasteur has been involved in the development of 38 spin-off companies.

About Enodia Therapeutics

Enodia Therapeutics, a French biotech company, is advancing first-in-class treatment for cancer, inflammatory diseases, and viral infections by targeting the translocon, a key gateway for protein secretion in the cell. Harnessing a cutting-edge AI-driven approach, we are developing selective small molecule inhibitors that block secretion and promote the degradation of pathological proteins at their source. Emerging from the Institut Pasteur and nurtured by Argobio, Enodia is built on breakthrough science with a singular mission: unveiling the translocon to unlock innovative therapies.

For additional information visit: https://home.enodiatx.com/

About Argobio

Argobio is a French biotech start-up studio committed to transforming cutting-edge innovations into groundbreaking biotech companies. The studio sources early-stage therapeutic projects from leading European academic research institutions, focusing on rare diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, and immunology. By selecting and incubating these projects, Argobio aims to develop them into fully-fledged biotech companies, advancing them to significant Series A financing. With a team of highly experienced biotech entrepreneurs, the studio offers extensive expertise in novel drug discovery and development.

For additional information visit https://www.argobiostudio.com/en/

About Institut Pasteur

The Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status set up by Louis Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally renowned center for biomedical research. In the pursuit of its mission to tackle diseases in France and throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in four main areas: research, public health, training, and development of research applications. The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in infectious diseases, microbiology, and immunology, with research focusing on the biology of living systems. Among its areas of investigation are emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, certain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain connectivity disorders. The Institut Pasteur's outstanding research is facilitated by the development of a technological environment of the highest standard, with core facilities for nanoimaging, computational biology and artificial intelligence. Since its inception, 10 Institut Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.

The Institut Pasteur is part of the Pasteur Network a worldwide network of more than 30 members on five continents, united by Pasteurian values, that contribute to global health.

Since July 1, 2021, the Institut Pasteur is a research partner organization of Université Paris Cité.

For additional information visit www.pasteur.fr/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250226159279/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:



Enodia Therapeutics Argobio:

Morgane Schwenzer morgane.schwenzer@argobiostudio.com

Service de presse de l'Institut Pasteur

Aurélie Perthuison

Anne Burlet-Parendel

presse@pasteur.fr