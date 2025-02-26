PREFERABLI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH M&S TO CREATE PERSONALISED EXPERIENCES IN WINE

Partnership to Transform Discovery in Grocery Retail Across the UK

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software in wine, spirits and food is excited to announce its partnership with M&S, a leading British retailer bringing exceptional quality, great value products to millions of guests around the world. M&S guests can now embark on personalised wine discovery across the UK.

Transforming the Retail Experience

Preferabli is revolutionizing the way shoppers discover the wines they will love by offering experiences rooted in individual taste preference, using the Preferabli Sensorial AI?. The M&S wine experience includes rich content, guided recommendations, and a showcase for wines with similar taste characteristics.

The partnership marks the first time such advanced technology has been integrated into a highly curated collection on a grocery retailing platform in the UK, highlighting M&S and Preferabli's dedication to creating innovative, personalized experiences in grocery retail. The experiences are presented in store and through 570 ecommerce channels.

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, explains, "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what human beings can do to create true and lasting customer relationships by working at scale across the world."

The experiences are powered by Preferabli's proprietary database, using hundreds of characteristics for each wine. Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO of Preferabli, adds, "Our technology gives shoppers various ways to voice how to begin a journey of discovery. No other platform has our domain expertise or depth of quality data."

Empowering Wine Consumers

M&S has invested substantially over the years in developing digital and data capabilities to offer an omnichannel service to their guests. The partnership provides the opportunity to integrate cutting-edge tech into the M&S platform to create new, personalised experiences. Personalisation capabilities will cover all wine offerings at M&S.

"We know Wine can be a difficult category to shop and it's important that we find new ways to support our customers when shopping our incredible range in store. By utilising AI, the Wine Finder tool helps encourage customers to try different regions, grapes and bottles they've not considered before. By suggesting wines to try, we'll help customers make decisions in stores and hopefully find some new favourites", said Caroline Thompson-Hill, Head of Beers, Wine and Spirits at M&S Food.

About Preferabli?

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food -- trusted by specialty and grocery retail, hospitality, travel, distribution and consumer platforms. Preferabli software uses a novel form of machine learning protected by 12 patents.

Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. All functionalities use its proprietary database, the industry's most comprehensive with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products.

Preferabli solutions cover wine, spirits, beer, sake, craft cocktails, ready-to-drink beverages and food, including cheese. Preferabli has business and consumer users in 100 countries. Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

