Smartkem to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, announced it will participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 16th-18th. The Roth event is one of the premier investor conferences in the U.S., bringing together institutional investors, industry leaders, and emerging growth companies. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA.

Smartkem's CEO Ian Jenks and CFO Barbra Keck will be in attendance during the conference and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings on March 17th and 18th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or David Barnard of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations at dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit Roth2025Registration.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials that have the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's TRUFLEX® semiconductor technology enables low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high performance, flexible displays that have the potential to change the world of electronics. Smartkem's semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED, as well as in applications in sensors and logic.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 17 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Selena Kirkwood

Head of Communications for Smartkem

T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364

s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

U.S. Investors

David Barnard, CFA

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

T: 1 415 433 3777

dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597198/5184699/SmartKem_Brand_Identity_RGB_POS___small_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartkem-to-participate-at-the-37th-annual-roth-conference-302385223.html