St. Polten University of Applied Sciences: Setting Standards for Ethical AI in Europe

St. Pölten UAS Develops Tools for Transparency and Sustainability in New EU Project

In the EU project CERTAIN, a research team of the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences works on new measures for securing ethical and regulatory standards in artificial intelligence. The objective is to develop solutions that support organisations and companies in complying with the European regulations for AI development and the responsible handling of data in a fast and cost-effective manner.

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently transforming all spheres of our lives. In future, many processes will be either partially or completely controlled by AI, which makes it very important to provide a guiding framework for the responsible development of AI applications. The team of the new project CERTAIN (Certification for Ethical and Regulatory Transparency in Artificial Intelligence) is working towards this goal.

"In CERTAIN, we want to develop tools that make AI systems transparent and verifiable of in accordance with the requirements of the EU's AI Act. Our goal is to develop practically feasible solutions that help companies to efficiently fulfil regulatory requirements and sustainably strengthen confidence in AI technologies", emphasises Sebastian Neumaier, project manager and Senior Researcher at the St. Pölten UAS' Institute of IT Security Research.

More Transparency, More Innovation

The project aims to develop comprehensive guidelines and digital tools in compliance with the existing European legal bases for artificial intelligence (e.g., the EU's "AI Act"). CERTAIN wants to create user-friendly solutions for the public sector and for companies. These measures are to assist them in understanding complex provisions in the field of AI, to recognise the advantages of progressive technologies and innovations, and to use them for their own purposes.

Data Management

CERTAIN seeks to establish common standards that strengthen cooperation in data processing and AI and promote sustainable growth. By introducing norms for data interoperability and adhering to existing regulations, the project contributes to the creation of open and trustworthy European data spaces. CERTAIN develops transparent and data user-friendly solutions to guarantee the responsible handling of data and resources.

AI & Sustainability

In addition to compliance with regulations, CERTAIN also addresses the ecological challenges of the AI value chain. In line with the EU programme "Green Deal", CERTAIN sets particularly great store by energy-efficient AI and sustainable methods of data management.

Practice-Oriented Exchange

The project team of the St. Pölten UAS is in constant exchange with diverse players. In CERTAIN, researchers, companies, and users adopt a highly practical approach to continually develop, test, and optimise new ideas, products, or services together. At the same time, the project team informs stakeholders, partners, and AI providers with regard to legal, ethical, and technical matters and serves as the central point of contact for questions pertaining to certification.

About the EU Project CERTAIN

The research project "CERTAIN - Certification for Ethical and Regulatory Transparency in Artificial Intelligence" is implemented under the external leadership of Idemia Identity & Security France in a collaboration with the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences and 19 partners from ten European countries. The project brings together a diverse consortium of leading industrial companies, academic institutions, and research organisations.

A kick-off meeting of all consortium partners took place in Osny (France) in January 2025.

CERTAIN is an innovation measure financed through the programme "Horizon Europe - Cluster 4: Digital, Industry and Space" of the European Commission which started in January 2025.

Further information on the project is available on following websites:

https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/certain

https://www.linkedin.com/company/certain-project/

https://certain-project.eu/

Photo: © Anita Gojanovic, Digital for Planet - D4P

About the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences

The St. Pölten UAS stands for future-oriented higher education, applied research, and international networks. Today the university offers approximately 4,000 students a practice-oriented education in numerous bachelor and master degree programmes as well as continuing education programmes in the areas of Media, Communications, Management, Digital Technologies, Computer Science & AI, Security, Rail Technology, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences. Teaching and research are strongly linked here: As an institution with a strong research focus, the St. Pölten UAS works on application-oriented projects in cooperation with national and international partners. Moreover, the St. Pölten UAS manages the European University Alliance E³UDRES² (Engaged - European - Entrepreneurial University as Driver for European Smart and Sustainable Regions) and works on the development of forward-looking concepts for the universities of the future as well as for smart and sustainable regions together with partner universities in nine countries.

Contact for further information and queries:

Mag. Maja Sito, BA

Expert Corporate Communications

Marketing and Communications

M: +43 (676) 847 228 265

E: maja.sito@fhstp.ac.at

I: https://www.fhstp.ac.at/de/presse

Press releases and photos are available for download at https://www.fhstp.ac.at/de/presse.

General press photos are available for download at https://www.fhstp.ac.at/de/presse/pressefotos-logos.

The St. Pölten UAS expressly states that it holds all rights of use pertaining to the attached photographs. The recipient of this message is authorised to use the attached photos only in connection with the press release and with reference to the St. Pölten UAS and the copyright holder. Any other use of the attached photographs requires the express written approval of the St. Pölten UAS (email is sufficient).

Read more news from us on Twitter https://twitter.com/FH_StPoelten and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/school/fhstp and further Social Media Channels.

If you do not wish to receive any further newsletters from the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences, please send an email with the subject "Keine Presseaussendungen" ("unsubscribe") to presse@fhstp.ac.at.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387298/5186586/St_Polten_UAS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/setting-standards-for-ethical-ai-in-europe-302386003.html