Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Nova Pacific Metals Corp

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfield, polymetallic, development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling this spring, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study in late Q3, if and as required. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while maintaining environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services