Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI) (OTCQB: HDRSF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Barry O'Shea, CEO, will be presenting on February 27th at 01:40PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Highland Copper Company Inc.

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services