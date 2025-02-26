Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers ranked among top three commercial real estate brands for eighth consecutive year

Reflects strength of global platform, commitment to excellence and visionary leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has once again been ranked among the top three commercial real estate brands in the world, according to The Lipsey Company. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Colliers has been recognized among the industry's elite in this annual survey, highlighting the strength of the company's global platform, commitment to excellence and visionary leadership.

The Lipsey Company, an international training and professional development firm specializing in commercial real estate, has surveyed owners, investors, lenders, occupiers, brokers and property managers on their perceptions of the industry's leading brands since 2002. View the full survey results here.

"We are proud to have garnered this accolade from our industry peers. Our brand embodies the enterprising spirit of our leaders and professionals, as well as our expertise that is recognized worldwide. Though the business landscape has evolved dramatically over the last two decades, our people's intense focus on accelerating the success of our clients has not changed," said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global at Colliers.

Earlier this month, Colliers was also named to IAOP's 2025 Global Outsourcing 100list and named World's Best Real Estate Advisorby Euromoney in November 2024.

About Colliers

Colliers, X @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

Andrea.cheung@colliers.com

416-324-6402